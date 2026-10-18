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Adinath Kothare overwhelmed with the response to Nayyi Navelli, says the mythological fantasy film got a perfect release during Dussehra | Interview

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Adinath Kothare spoke about the reception to his big Hindi release- Nayyi Navelli.

Published on: Oct 18, 2026, 07:05:20 IST
By Santanu Das
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Adinath Kothare is on a roll this year. Ahead of the much-anticipated release of Ramayana next month (where he plays Bharath), he is back on screen as a lead opposite Yami Gautam in Nayyi Navelli. The mythological fantasy thriller has opened in theatres to positive reviews for the Marathi star, who has been working in the industry since he was a child. Apart from being an actor, he is also a director and producer.

Adinath Kothare plays Yami Gautam's husband in the film.
Adinath Kothare plays Yami Gautam's husband in the film.

Right after the release of Nayyi Navelli, HT caught up with Adinath for an exclusive chat where he opened up about the film's reception and why he said yes to the part in the first place.

On response to Nayyi Navelli

The actor has read the comments and praise for his work in the film, in which he is paired opposite Yami Gautam. He plays Raja Awasthi, who brings his newlywed wife Mohini to his house in Meerut, whose arrival in the large joint family triggers an unexpected mythological battle.

Deep Dive

What character does Adinath Kothare play in Nayyi Navelli?

Adinath Kothare plays Raja Awasthi, who brings his newlywed wife Mohini to his home in Meerut. Her arrival sets off an unexpected mythological battle within the joint family.

Why did Adinath Kothare agree to star in Nayyi Navelli?

He was drawn to the script after hearing the story and meeting the team, describing the part as a dream role. He also said Mukesh Chhabra’s call made him expect an exciting project.

What is Nayyi Navelli about, and why was its Dussehra release considered a good fit?

Set in Meerut, the mythological fantasy follows a family whose seemingly ideal new bride is suspected of being a witch. Kothare called it a family film and said the festive Dussehra period was a fitting time for its release.
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Talking about the response to the film, Adinath says, “I am very overwhelmed by the appreciation that I am getting for my character and for the film, in general. The kids are loving it the most, and that is a great sign. It is the festive season, and Nayyi Navelli is a family film, so it is a great time for a film like this to be released. We keep working on big projects, and it takes a lot of luck and destiny for things to align, where the right project comes at the right time in theatres. I think there could not have been a better time for a film like Nayyi Navelli to release in the middle of Dussehra.”

Why he said yes to Nayyi Navelli

Adinath said he was really enamoured of the script after hearing it and meeting the team for the first time. “They told me the story, and I went ‘wow!’ It was a dream role. It was a delicious part for any actor, and I knew I had to do this. I somehow managed to accommodate my dates after speaking with the channel heads, and that is how the film happened,” he smiles.

Nayyi Navelli is directed by Balaji Mohan. It is currently playing in theatres nationwide.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

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