Aditi Rao Hydari celebrates first Eid after marriage with Siddharth: ‘We dream, laugh and love’

For Aditi Rao Hydari, Eid was a special occasion to cherish quality time with her husband and actor Siddharth. To mark the festive occasion, Aditi took to social media to extend warm greetings to her fans. Also read: Aditi Rao Hydari reveals how Siddharth ‘got down on his knee’ and proposed at her ‘favourite place’ Aditi Rao Hydari got married to Siddharth last year in September.(Instagram)

Aditi Rao Hydari’s romantic greeting with husband

Aditi shared an adorable photograph of herself with Siddharth on Monday on Instagram, capturing the love and joy they share together. The picture gave a glimpse into the couple's intimate celebration. This Eid celebration held an extra special place in Aditi's heart, as it marked her first Eid after tying the knot with Siddharth.

In the snapshot, Aditi is seen leaning affectionately on her husband Siddharth's shoulder, as the couple shares a candid moment while posing for a romantic selfie.

Sharing the image, Aditi wrote, “We dream laugh love and celebrate under the same sun moon and stars (Sun, moon and stars emoji). Ugadi subhakankshulu, Eid Mubarak, gudi padwacha shubhhechya”.

As soon as Aditi posted the photo, her fans flooded the comments section with Eid greetings and couldn't help but gush over the couple's adorable chemistry. “I am so so so Happy to see Them together,” one fan wrote, another sharing, “Nice Togetherness”.

“Both of you looking awesome,” one comment read.

About the couple

The couple's wedding in September last year was an intimate yet lavish affair, with Aditi looking stunning in a handwoven Maheshwari tissue lehenga complemented by a Banarasi dupatta from the Sabyasachi Heritage Textile collection. Siddharth matched her elegance in a Sabyasachi silk kurta and handwoven dhoti.

Their love story has been discreet, with reports suggesting that Aditi and Siddharth fell in love on the sets of their film Maha Samundram in 2021. Last year, Aditi broke the news on social media confirming their engagement, writing, "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D.," alongside a charming selfie showcasing their engagement rings.

Recently, during a conversation with Farah Khan on her YouTube channel, Aditi revealed that there was a ‘drought’ after the release of Heeramandi, admitting that she decided to get married as she had free time in her hand.

The actor shared, “After Heeramandi, the way everybody went on and on, and how it was loved and I thought now it is going to be a bauchaar (shower) of interesting stuff and then cut to… I am like, ‘What’s going on?' It was really like a drought!”

At this moment, Farah asked, “Really? Tabhi tune shaadi kar li (That is why you got married)!” Aditi giggled and said, “Actually! No seriously we had to space it out so that we get could get back from work, get married and then get back to work. But the wedding was a lot of fun.”