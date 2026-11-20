Filmmaker Aditya Dhar rose to widespread fame with his Dhurandhar films, which release late last year and in March 2026. At a recent awards event, the filmmaker spoke about his journey in the film industry and revealed how he feels Yami Gautam's entry into his life changed his destiny, calling her the lady luck of his life.

Aditya Dhar credits wife Yami Gautam for changing his fate

Aditya Dhar says Yami Gautam is his Lady Luck.

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Yami and Aditya were honoured at the CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2026 awards, where Aditya credited his wife for bringing good fortune into his life. The filmmaker said, "I can only say that it took me 20 years to become an overnight sensation. So, it’s been quite a hell of a journey. And the graph has been quite an exciting one. I’m really, really thankful that I’m married to one of the most beautiful human beings I have ever met. My fate changed the moment she entered my life. And I feel that it’s all the lady luck which is helping me tell the Bharat story to the world."

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Yami also spoke about Aditya’s commitment to his craft, recalling how he would spend nearly 70 hours on set without sleeping, completely immersed in bringing his vision to life. She added that taking on such ambitious projects demanded immense courage and the conviction to see them through.

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{{^usCountry}} Aditya and Yami tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Himachal Pradesh on June 4, 2021. The couple welcomed their son, Vedavid, in May 2024. About Aditya Dhar's journey {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aditya and Yami tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Himachal Pradesh on June 4, 2021. The couple welcomed their son, Vedavid, in May 2024. About Aditya Dhar's journey {{/usCountry}}

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Aditya moved to Mumbai in 2006 to pursue a career in filmmaking. He initially worked as an assistant director while also exploring lyric writing and screenwriting. Before making his directorial debut, Aditya worked as a lyricist and screenwriter, contributing to films such as Aakrosh (2010) and Tezz (2012). He also worked on the dialogues and screenplay of Kabul Express (2006).

His major breakthrough came with Uri: The Surgical Strike in 2019, starring Vicky Kaushal. Based on the 2016 Indian Army surgical strike, the film marked Aditya's directorial debut and became a major commercial success, collecting ₹341 crore worldwide. It won him the National Film Award for Best Director, while Vicky Kaushal received the National Film Award for Best Actor.

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Following the success of Uri, Aditya co-founded the production house B62 Studios with his brother Lokesh Dhar in 2019. He went on to write and produce projects such as Article 370 (2024), which starred his wife, Yami Gautam, and was directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. He also co-wrote and co-produced Dhoom Dhaam (2025) and worked on Baramulla (2025).

After a gap of nearly seven years as a director, Aditya returned with Dhurandhar in 2025, starring Ranveer Singh. The film marked another major milestone in his career, establishing him as a filmmaker capable of mounting large-scale commercial entertainers and turning him into an overnight sensation. It broke several box-office records and collected over ₹1,300 crore worldwide. His next release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, became the first Indian film to collect ₹1,000 crore at the domestic box office.