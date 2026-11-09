Adnan Sami slams Mumbai Airport's Pranaam service over staff's ‘rude’ behaviour, says they didn't inform him of 5-hour flight delay

Singer Adnan Sami has taken to social media to complain about the service he received at Mumbai Airport's Terminal 2, alleging negligence and unprofessional behaviour by the staff of its Pranaam service. The singer also called out the staff of the service of being rude.

'Wasn't informed about 5 hour flight delay'

Adnan Sami compalined about rude staff of airport service.

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Adnan shared that he had been using the service since its early days, but his latest experience left him disappointed. He alleged that no one was actively waiting to receive him and his team upon their arrival. He also blamed the service for failing to inform him about a five-hour flight delay in advance.

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He wrote, "Our flight was delayed by @airindia five hours (which in itself was appalling!), a fact that Pranaam knew, but they only informed us after we had gone through the entrance security. Had they informed us beforehand, we would have easily avoided coming earlier to the airport & been sitting comfortably at home. Instead, because of their negligence and carelessness, we had to endure this long tiring wait at the airport."

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'Female staff member was completely rude'

{{^usCountry}} Adnan also called the female staff member assigned to them rude and incompetent. He wrote, "Then, the female staff member assigned to us was completely rude! First, she was consistently on her mobile phone. When it was time to escort us from the lounge to the departure gate, she failed to show up. Instead she sent the porter. When asked where she was, the porter had no clue! We were take by buggy and when we arrived at the gate, the porter had to search for her, and he found her sitting in a corner, AGAIN, engrossed in her mobile phone chatting away, Only when she was reprimanded, did she hang up." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adnan also called the female staff member assigned to them rude and incompetent. He wrote, "Then, the female staff member assigned to us was completely rude! First, she was consistently on her mobile phone. When it was time to escort us from the lounge to the departure gate, she failed to show up. Instead she sent the porter. When asked where she was, the porter had no clue! We were take by buggy and when we arrived at the gate, the porter had to search for her, and he found her sitting in a corner, AGAIN, engrossed in her mobile phone chatting away, Only when she was reprimanded, did she hang up." {{/usCountry}}

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The singer further alleged that the staff member was unaware of where to take them to access the fast-track facility for First and Business Class passengers, leaving him and his team to navigate the process themselves.

He wrote, "When she was reprimanded again, instead of being apologetic, she tried to snap back, for which she was immediately shut down. Extremely bad conduct and disappointingly unprofessional! This is the 2nd time Pranaam has misbehaved. You charge for these services and have a monopolistic attitude which is extremely arrogant, infinitely annoying & egregiously disrespectful. I’m once again extremely disappointed in the staff for this incident."

About Adnan Sami

Adnan Sami is known for songs such as Lift Kara De, Tera Chehra, Kabhi To Nazar Milao and Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein. He has also lent his voice to several Bollywood songs, including Bhar Do Jholi Meri from Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Aye Udi Udi Udi from Saathiya. Born in London, he became an Indian citizen in January 2016 and was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2020 for his contribution to music.