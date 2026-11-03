Adnan Sami on weighing 230 kg, eating 3-4 burgers with fries and a shake with ease, and losing 130 kg in 2 years after his father's appeal

Musician Adnan Sami has had one of the most remarkable physical transformations, shedding over a hundred kilograms in the early 2000s. Appearing on the November 2 episode of the podcast Untriggered with AminJaz, he opened up about his weight loss journey and what triggered him to get in shape.

Wake-up call and father’s emotional appeal Adnan shared that his weight loss journey began in 2005 following a health checkup that he had along with his father at Cromwell Hospital in London. He weighed 230 kg at the time.

The doctor ended up giving him a brutal reality check, saying that if he continued following the same lifestyle, it would not be surprising if he turned up dead in a hotel room within six months.

While the musician was in denial, his father made an emotional appeal to him that same evening, saying, "No father should have to bury his child... you have to bury me; don't make me bury you. Ask anything else from me." This deeply moved Adnan, and he decided to set out on his fitness journey.

Adnan Sami’s weight loss journey Before starting his weight loss journey, Adnan had a ‘last supper’ that comprised a ‘big’ steak, mashed potatoes and cheesecake. When asked about which food was his weakness in his prime, Adnan replied, “Everything.”

He even went on to describe his favourite McDonald’s order, saying, “I never considered anything before Big Mac. I used to have three to four of them with ease, with fries and chocolate shake.”

But it all changed when he decided to get started on his transformation. Adnan went to Houston, where he worked with dietitians and other fitness experts. He went on a strict high-protein diet with zero bread, rice, sugar, oil, or alcohol. In 2012, the musician gave up alcohol completely.

In the beginning, Adnan started walking short distances inside air-conditioned shopping malls to build his mobility. He highlighted that while wearing a size 9XL with an 81-inch waist, he spotted an XL t-shirt at a music store and bought it as a personal challenge target.

It took the musician two years to successfully shed 130 kg. It was also pointed out in the course of the conversation that this was well before the Ozempic era, and that the musician did not undergo any liposuction. He also shared that, to avoid surgical procedures, he did not have excess skin removal surgery following his weight loss.