Adnan Sami on weighing 230 kg, eating 3-4 burgers with fries and a shake with ease, and losing 130 kg in 2 years after his father's appeal
Adnan Sami talked about his eating habits prior to beginning his weight loss journey, and the reason for letting them go on Untriggered with AminJaz podcast.
Musician Adnan Sami has had one of the most remarkable physical transformations, shedding over a hundred kilograms in the early 2000s. Appearing on the November 2 episode of the podcast Untriggered with AminJaz, he opened up about his weight loss journey and what triggered him to get in shape.
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Wake-up call and father’s emotional appeal
Adnan shared that his weight loss journey began in 2005 following a health checkup that he had along with his father at Cromwell Hospital in London. He weighed 230 kg at the time.
The doctor ended up giving him a brutal reality check, saying that if he continued following the same lifestyle, it would not be surprising if he turned up dead in a hotel room within six months.
While the musician was in denial, his father made an emotional appeal to him that same evening, saying, "No father should have to bury his child... you have to bury me; don't make me bury you. Ask anything else from me." This deeply moved Adnan, and he decided to set out on his fitness journey.
Adnan Sami’s weight loss journey
Before starting his weight loss journey, Adnan had a ‘last supper’ that comprised a ‘big’ steak, mashed potatoes and cheesecake. When asked about which food was his weakness in his prime, Adnan replied, “Everything.”
He even went on to describe his favourite McDonald’s order, saying, “I never considered anything before Big Mac. I used to have three to four of them with ease, with fries and chocolate shake.”
But it all changed when he decided to get started on his transformation. Adnan went to Houston, where he worked with dietitians and other fitness experts. He went on a strict high-protein diet with zero bread, rice, sugar, oil, or alcohol. In 2012, the musician gave up alcohol completely.
In the beginning, Adnan started walking short distances inside air-conditioned shopping malls to build his mobility. He highlighted that while wearing a size 9XL with an 81-inch waist, he spotted an XL t-shirt at a music store and bought it as a personal challenge target.
It took the musician two years to successfully shed 130 kg. It was also pointed out in the course of the conversation that this was well before the Ozempic era, and that the musician did not undergo any liposuction. He also shared that, to avoid surgical procedures, he did not have excess skin removal surgery following his weight loss.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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