Why diet and exercise need to work together for sustainable weight loss

On your weight loss journey, do diet and exercise feel almost mutually exclusive? You focus on one, and the other takes a back seat. ALSO READ: Does unexplained weight loss mean cancer? Oncologist clears doubt and shares other symptoms to watch for You exercise regularly, but after coming back from the gym, you may struggle to eat healthily and end up ordering food instead. Similarly, you may be meal prepping, but your workouts may not be as intense. For a long time, diet and exercise have felt like an either-or choice. But finding a balance between the two can help you progress sustainably. How can you balance the two pillars of fitness? Dr Neha Shah, bariatric surgeon and weight loss specialist, and co-founder of TheGoodWeight.com, shared with HT Lifestyle what it takes to break through a plateau and find a balance between diet and exercise. Why do diet and exercise need to work together? You need to focus on both diet and exercise. You cannot exercise and leave your eating habits unaddressed. Similarly, you should not follow a calorie deficit without taking strength training seriously. Dr Shah believes that a one-sided extreme approach could limit your progress. She said, “The patients who actually keep the weight off — years later, not just for one wedding season — they're almost always doing both. Strength training, two or three times a week.” What happens when you focus only on exercise?

Cardio does not compensate for overeating. (Picture credit: Pexel)

Regular workouts are part of weight management, but you also need to monitor your eating habits. If you focus solely on workouts without checking your food intake, your progress will be slower. Dr Shah described that relying on workouts to burn off all calories is not sustainable. She said, “One samosa, roughly 250 calories, and that's close to 30 minutes of brisk walking to break even. Now think about an actual dinner — rice, dal, sabzi, something sweet at the end, easily 800 calories, sometimes more, and nobody's counting. To burn that off through exercise alone, you'd need over an hour of moderate activity. Daily. Which, for most working adults juggling commutes and kids and deadlines, is not happening.” Exercise alone can not compensate if you end up overeating. The expert also noted that some patients feel hungrier and eat more after a demanding gym session, potentially offsetting the calories burned during exercise. So, a strenuous workout does not mean you can eat without considering portions. You may have heard people say, “I eat what I want and burn it at the gym.” But this is an incorrect belief! She added why exercise alone won't cut it: "Exercise still matters enormously, for the heart, for insulin sensitivity, for mood; I'm not disputing any of that. As a solo weight-loss strategy, though? It's just inefficient.” What happens when you focus only on diet?

Weight loss drugs have a lot of side effects. (AP)