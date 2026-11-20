After enjoying a good run at the box office, crossing ₹90 crore in worldwide gross, Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's fantasy mystery drama, The Vvaan: Force of the Forest has now made its way to OTT. The film began streaming on Prime Video on Friday.

The Vvaan releases on OTT

The Vvaan had a good run at the box office.

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Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the film's story is rooted in Indian folklore, where an age-old belief, a sacred forest and one man's reckless defiance ignite a ferocious supernatural battle. The official Instagram handle of Prime Video shared the update, writing, "The forest is now calling for you 🌳 #TheVvaanOnPrime, Watch Now."

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'Wanted to tell a story that feels rooted'

{{^usCountry}} Speaking about the film, director Deepak Kumar Mishra shared, “With The Vvaan, we wanted to tell a story that feels rooted in the soil it comes from. The story, written and produced by Arunabh Kumar, draws from his childhood experiences, and I am grateful to him for bringing this story to us and for the opportunity to collaborate in bringing it to life on screen. We’ve all grown up hearing stories about local folklore, beliefs, and places that were warned against venturing into. At its core, the film is about respect for nature and the cost of ignoring that balance, told through a gripping story." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about the film, director Deepak Kumar Mishra shared, “With The Vvaan, we wanted to tell a story that feels rooted in the soil it comes from. The story, written and produced by Arunabh Kumar, draws from his childhood experiences, and I am grateful to him for bringing this story to us and for the opportunity to collaborate in bringing it to life on screen. We’ve all grown up hearing stories about local folklore, beliefs, and places that were warned against venturing into. At its core, the film is about respect for nature and the cost of ignoring that balance, told through a gripping story." {{/usCountry}}

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He added, "Sidharth and Tamannaah brought so much conviction to their roles, and the entire cast and crew poured their hearts into making this world feel real."

About The Vvaan

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The film follows Rishi (Sidharth ), who returns to his ancestral village with his wife, Mamta (Tamannaah), to sell his inherited land. However, a proposed road through a sacred forest, protected by the village deity Vandevi, draws him into a conflict between development and deeply rooted beliefs. While Mamta respects the villagers' traditions, Rishi, having lost his faith, dismisses their warnings, especially the one forbidding entry into the forest after sunset. But when he defies this age-old rule, a terrifying chain of events unfolds, drawing him into a world of unsettling mysteries and forces beyond his understanding.

The film is presented by Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd. in association with TVF Motion Pictures Productions and produced under the banner of 11:11. It also stars Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul, Shweta Tiwari and Anup Soni in pivotal roles.

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Recently, on the occasion of Chhath Puja, Ektaa Kapoor announced the film's sequel, The Vvaan 2. The makers shared the update on social media, writing, "THE VVAAN ki kahaani abhi baaki hai (The Vvaan's story is still left)."