AI recreates Ramayana The Legend of Prince Rama anime in live action with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol

On Saturday, an Instagram user named Digital Dreamer shared the AI images, reimagining iconic scenes from the animated Ramayana with the star cast of Tiwari’s upcoming film. The visuals show Sunny Deol’s Lord Hanuman flying across the sea, Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama standing with a young boy and an arrow, running into battle with a sword, and breaking the Pinaka — Lord Shiva’s bow — to win Sita’s hand in marriage. The images also depict Yash as Ravana abducting Sai Pallavi’s Sita and taking her to Lanka.

One of the most anticipated films of 2026 is Nitesh Tiwari ’s Ramayana . Since the first look of the film was unveiled in 2025, fans have been eagerly awaiting another update. Amid the growing buzz, a digital creator has shared a series of AI-generated images reimagining the iconic anime film, Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, with Ranbir Kapoor , Yash, Sai Pallavi, and Sunny Deol, the cast of Tiwari's Ramayana.

The AI images left social media users stunned. One comment read, “Ranbir looks good, Yash looks amazing, Sunny looks cute too, and Sai looks beautiful.” Another wrote, “First time Ravana is looking better than Ram ji.” A third comment said, “This is so good — everyone looks just perfect.”

About Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama Released in 1993, Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is an anime film co-produced by India and Japan, directed by Yugo Sako, Koichi Sasaki and Ram Mohan. Based on the Indian epic Ramayana, the film was made in both English and Hindi and holds an impressive IMDb rating of 9.2 out of 10 — one of the highest for any Indian film. It continues to be widely loved and is often regarded as one of the finest adaptations of the epic.