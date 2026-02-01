Alia Bhatt opens up on 'noise' about discord in marriage with Ranbir Kapoor: 'They’re responding to 7 seconds of...'
Alia Bhatt has addressed the chatter and memes around her marriage to fellow actor Ranbir Kapoor in a new interview.
Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been together for over seven years, and married for almost four of them. Yet, every once in a while, a viral video or gossip column claims their marriage has cracks, with gestures and micro-gestures being analysed online. In a recent interview, Alia referred to the chatter as noise and said she isn’t bothered by it.
Alia Bhatt on noise around marriage to Ranbir Kapoor
Speaking with Esquire India, Alia addressed the online chatter about her and Ranbir’s marriage. “The noise doesn’t reach us. Because it’s not real. They’re responding to three-and-a-half seconds or seven seconds of what they’re seeing. We’ve been together for seven years. That’s way more seconds than what people are commenting on,” the actor said.
‘Is my family dynamic changing?’
Adding that sometimes they laugh at the memes and other times, they pay no heed to them, Alia said, “Even the B of bother doesn’t enter our life. If you’re in a room of fifty people, maybe only four actually care about you. The rest might be thinking terrible things, but you can’t hear them. Is my reality changing? No. Is my family dynamic changing? Not at all. Am I living my dream? Yes. Do I go to sleep every day with a grateful heart? One hundred per cent.”
About Alia and Ranbir's relationship and work
Alia and Ranbir began dating after working together in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which began production in 2018. They tied the knot in April 2022 ahead of the film’s release. The couple became parents to their daughter, Raha, the same year. Ranbir and Alia will reunite on screen later this year in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. The love triangle also stars Vicky Kaushal. Alia will also be seen in YRF's spy thriller Alpha this year, while Ranbir has Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part One lined up for release.
