Fashion designer and politician Shaina NC recently reunited with her old friend, Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai, after what appears to have been several years. Shaina took to Instagram to share pictures from her recent meeting with Aishwarya and her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, offering a glimpse into their long-standing friendship.
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai twin at an event
On Saturday, Shaina took to X and shared pictures with Abhishek and Aishwarya from an event. In the photographs, the couple posed with Shaina. Abhishek and Aishwarya were seen twinning in magenta traditional outfits. While Aishwarya looked stunning in a kaftan-style suit paired with a skirt, Abhishek complemented her in a magenta kurta, which he teamed with white trousers and black-framed glasses.
Sharing the pictures, Shaina penned a note reminiscing about her friendship with Aishwarya. She wrote, "Some friendships don't need constant contact. They just need trust. I started my career as a fashion designer when I was 18, then Aishwarya Rai was Miss World. 35 years later, we still pick up exactly where we left off."{{/usCountry}}
Sharing the pictures, Shaina penned a note reminiscing about her friendship with Aishwarya. She wrote, "Some friendships don't need constant contact. They just need trust. I started my career as a fashion designer when I was 18, then Aishwarya Rai was Miss World. 35 years later, we still pick up exactly where we left off."{{/usCountry}}
Aishwarya and Abhishek were friends before falling in love. They first met professionally around 1999–2000 during a photoshoot and later featured together in the film Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke (2000). Their bond grew stronger, eventually turning into love while they worked together on films such as Umrao Jaan, Guru and Dhoom 2. Abhishek proposed to Aishwarya in 2007, following which they had a traditional roka ceremony and a private wedding on April 20, 2007, at the Bachchan family residence in Mumbai. The couple welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, in 2011.
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's recent and upcoming work
Aishwarya was last seen on the big screen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2, which emerged as a box-office success, collecting over ₹300 crore worldwide. The actor is yet to announce her next project.
Abhishek, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, King. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Suhana Khan in lead roles, along with Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat and others in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.
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