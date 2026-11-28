Fashion designer and politician Shaina NC recently reunited with her old friend, Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai, after what appears to have been several years. Shaina took to Instagram to share pictures from her recent meeting with Aishwarya and her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, offering a glimpse into their long-standing friendship.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai twin at an event

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan with Shaina NC. more less

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On Saturday, Shaina took to X and shared pictures with Abhishek and Aishwarya from an event. In the photographs, the couple posed with Shaina. Abhishek and Aishwarya were seen twinning in magenta traditional outfits. While Aishwarya looked stunning in a kaftan-style suit paired with a skirt, Abhishek complemented her in a magenta kurta, which he teamed with white trousers and black-framed glasses.

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing the pictures, Shaina penned a note reminiscing about her friendship with Aishwarya. She wrote, "Some friendships don't need constant contact. They just need trust. I started my career as a fashion designer when I was 18, then Aishwarya Rai was Miss World. 35 years later, we still pick up exactly where we left off." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing the pictures, Shaina penned a note reminiscing about her friendship with Aishwarya. She wrote, "Some friendships don't need constant contact. They just need trust. I started my career as a fashion designer when I was 18, then Aishwarya Rai was Miss World. 35 years later, we still pick up exactly where we left off." {{/usCountry}}

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Aishwarya and Abhishek were friends before falling in love. They first met professionally around 1999–2000 during a photoshoot and later featured together in the film Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke (2000). Their bond grew stronger, eventually turning into love while they worked together on films such as Umrao Jaan, Guru and Dhoom 2. Abhishek proposed to Aishwarya in 2007, following which they had a traditional roka ceremony and a private wedding on April 20, 2007, at the Bachchan family residence in Mumbai. The couple welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, in 2011.

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Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's recent and upcoming work

Aishwarya was last seen on the big screen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2, which emerged as a box-office success, collecting over ₹300 crore worldwide. The actor is yet to announce her next project.

Abhishek, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, King. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Suhana Khan in lead roles, along with Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat and others in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026.