Aishwarya Rai shares first post after ED interrogation in Panama Papers leak case. See here

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wished her parents on their 52nd wedding anniversary with a throwback picture. Taking to Instagram, Aishwarya shared a photo of her parents--mother Vrinda Rai and late father Krishnaraj Rai. This is her first post on the social media platform after the Enforcement Directorate questioned her in the Panama Papers leak case.

In the picture, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's parents stood next to each other as they smiled at the camera. Sharing the photo, Aishwarya captioned the post, "Happy Anniversary dearest, darling MommyDoddaaa-DaddyAjjaaa. Love You and Thank You so much for all your unconditional love and blessings… always." Her father died in 2017.

Aishwarya's posts on Instagram often features her parents. In November, on her father's birth anniversary, she shared an old picture of him. She captioned the post, "Happy Birthday My Dearest Darling Daddyyy- Ajjaaa. Love youuu eternally." Aishwarya's husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan had dropped a red heart emoji.

Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in 2007. They are parents to their 10-year-old daughter Aaradhya.

Earlier this year on Mother's Day, Aishwarya had taken a trip down memory lane and shared a photo with her parents which also featured Aaradhya. Aishwarya had captioned her post, "Love of my life."

Earlier this week, the actor had appeared before the ED in Delhi and was questioned for nearly five hours. The ED had recorded the statement of the 48-year-old actor in the case over allegations of stashing wealth abroad under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999.

She had earlier submitted records on the foreign payments under investigation. The ED had issued notices to the Bachchan family asking them to explain their foreign remittances since 2004 under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) of the Reserve Bank of India.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's directorial Ponniyin Selvan. She was last seen in Fanney Khan in 2018.

with ANI inputs