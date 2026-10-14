Aishwarya Rai’s young co-star shares BTS pics from their ad film shoot, calls her ‘embodiment of love, kindness, and grace’

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was appointed global ambassador for JW Marriott in June this year. The brand has launched its new ‘Stay in the Moment’ campaign, encouraging travellers to slow down, reconnect with loved ones and find meaning in moments that often pass unnoticed. A child actor who featured alongside Aishwarya in the campaign has now shared behind-the-scenes moments from the ad shoot and penned a note praising the actor.

Aishwarya Rai's ad film co-star praises her

Aishwarya Rai with her ad film shoot co-star.

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On Tuesday, child actor Namah Singh Deewana shared pictures and videos from his ad shoot with Aishwarya. In one of the pictures, Namah and his mother can be seen taking a selfie with the actor. The caption accompanying the post was full of praise for Aishwarya.

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{{^usCountry}} The caption read, "Even now, I still can’t believe that I got to share the screen with someone millions of people dream of meeting. Thank you, God, for turning this dream into reality. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ji is not only the most beautiful woman in the world, but also an absolutely wonderful human being. She is the embodiment of love, kindness, and grace." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The caption read, "Even now, I still can’t believe that I got to share the screen with someone millions of people dream of meeting. Thank you, God, for turning this dream into reality. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ji is not only the most beautiful woman in the world, but also an absolutely wonderful human being. She is the embodiment of love, kindness, and grace." {{/usCountry}}

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It further read, "I will never forget the day I met her, spoke to her, and got to interact with her face-to-face. It was truly a magical and unforgettable experience, a day that will forever hold a special place in my heart. One of the best days of my life. A dream come true!"

Before appearing alongside Aishwarya, the young actor had also featured in advertisements with Virat Kohli and Amitabh Bachchan.

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About the campaign

Shot at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu, the film opens with the question, “What makes a moment a moment?” It follows Aishwarya through a series of intimate experiences, from sharing a meal and raising a toast to discovering something new and joining a wedding celebration surrounded by family and friends. The narrative builds towards the closing thought, “What makes a moment a moment is when you stay in it.”

About Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s recent work

Most recently, Aishwarya made a striking appearance at Paris Fashion Week 2026, turning heads as she closed L’Oréal Paris’ Le Défilé show on September 28. The actor walked the runway at Place Joffre against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower, wearing a dramatic black velvet gown, an embellished cape and a diamond-studded crown. However, her red hair emerged as one of the biggest talking points of the evening.

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On the big screen, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan II, which also featured Vikram, Ravi Mohan, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi in key roles. The film received a positive response and collected ₹344.63 crore worldwide at the box office. Aishwarya has since stayed away from films and is yet to announce her next project.