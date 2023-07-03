Ajay Devgn invests over 45 crore in multiple office units in Mumbai: Report

Actor Ajay Devgn now owns five office units in Mumbai's Andheri West area. The actor has his own production and distribution company, Ajay Devgn FFilms (ADF), established in 2000. As per documents accessed by data analytics firm CRE Matrix, the actor has paid ₹45.09 crore for the properties. Also read: Kajol says why she would put Ajay Devgn on trial: I'm sure he'd accept all charges Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn bought new properties in Mumbai. (ANI Photo)(Sunil Khandare)

Besides ADF, Ajay also has a visual effects company, NY VFXWAALA, named after his and Kajol's kids Nysa Devgan and Yug Devgan. It is involved with the making of films like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Tamasha, Bajirao Mastani, Mersal, Dilwale, Force 2, and Simmba to name only a few. However, it's not known if the actor's new investment is a part of his future plans for either of the companies.

Ajay's new property in Mumbai

As per a report of Money Control, Ajay's recently purchased office units come with a total area of 13,293 square feet and are located inside the Signature Building, Oshiwara. The estimated value of the units located on the 16th floor of the building is said to be ₹30.35 crore, with a built-up area of 8,405 square feet. A stamp duty of ₹1.82 crore has been paid reportedly.

Alongside this, two more office units on the 17th floor of the building, with a built-up area of 4,893 square feet, have been purchased by the actor for ₹14.74 crore as well. A stamp duty of ₹88.44 lakh was paid reportedly. It was a part of Veer Savarkar Projects. Both the properties were registered on April 19, 2023, under the name of Vishal (Ajay) Virender Devgan, said the report.

Kajol's new apartment

The news of Ajay's purchase comes after Kajol reportedly bought an apartment in Mumbai for ₹16.5 crore. It's said to have a carpet area of 2,493 square feet and four car parking spots. The seller was Bharat Realty Ventures and the registration was done on April 13.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol have been married for 24 years now and have two kids. Ajay was last seen in Bholaa. Kajol's last project was Netflix India's Lust Stories 2.

