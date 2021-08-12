Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa does happy dance as she joins him, Kajol, Yug at Bhuj premiere. Watch

Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa was in high spirits when she joined her family at the premiere of Bhuj: The Pride of India on Wednesday evening. The paparazzi spotted Nysa with Ajay Devgn, her mother Kajol, and brother Yug, outside the premiere venue in Mumbai.

Nysa wore a short blue dress with a matching mask. The photographers spotted Nysa making her out of the building and breaking into a happy dance. Upon noticing the paparazzi, she waved at them and joined her family.

Bhuj: The Pride of India is set to premiere of Disney+ Hotstar this weekend. The film features Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar.

Meanwhile, Nysa seems to be enjoying a break in India. She is currently studying in Singapore. Fan accounts have often shared videos of her and her friends from the country.

Nysa also spent most of 2020 with family owing to the Covid-19 lockdown. During her stay, she shared a video on social media titled Quarantine Tapes and spoke about the pressures of growing up famous.

“Especially growing up with the attention, even though my parents pretty much made me blind to it, there was no concept of me understanding why people knew who they were,” she said.

Speaking about Kajol, Nysa added, “I think me and my mom are very much like each other. She’s way more chill than I think she would ever admit. I know that both of us are really loud and that both of us don’t really have a filter.”

While Nysa has a great fan following on social media, Kajol isn't keen on launching her in Bollywood. During an Instagram interaction, Kajol was asked, “Do you plan on launching your daughter in Bollywood?” The actor responded with a simple 'no.'