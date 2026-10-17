Ajay Devgn’s team clarifies on partial demolition of Juhu property, confirms BMC-required changes have been made

Ajay Devgn’s team has issued a clarification after reports emerged that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had partially demolished a property owned by the actor in Juhu, Mumbai.

‘We are duly complying with all applicable BMC rules’

Ajay Devgn’s team issued clarification on partial demolition of Juhu property.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ajay’s team has now issued a statement clarifying that the property in question is not the actor’s residence but a separate property that has been rented out.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The statement read, “We would like to clarify that the property in question is not Ajay Devgn’s residence, but a separate property that has been rented out. We have applied to the BMC for the requisite permissions in respect of one of our properties and are duly complying with all applicable BMC rules, regulations and guidelines. The necessary changes, alterations and modifications, as required by the BMC, have been carried out.”

Why was Ajay Devgn’s property partially demolished?

Deep Dive Was the property partially demolished by the BMC Ajay Devgn’s residence? No. Ajay Devgn’s team said it was a separate property that had been rented out, not his residence. Why did the BMC order the removal of work at Ajay Devgn’s Juhu property? The BMC alleged that additions and alterations were unauthorised. In an October 6 order, it said the owners had not submitted documents establishing the work’s legality or the required permissions. What did Ajay Devgn’s team say about the BMC-required changes? The team said it had applied to the BMC for the required permissions and was complying with applicable rules. It confirmed that the changes and alterations required by the civic body had been carried out.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the property, measuring approximately 7,802 square feet, is located in Kapol Co-operative Housing Society and is owned by Ajay and his mother, Veena Devgn.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The BMC’s K/West ward had issued a notice under Section 354A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act on September 10, 2026, alleging unauthorised additions and alterations at the property. The notice directed the owners to immediately stop the work and produce the requisite permissions within 24 hours. It also warned that the construction could otherwise be demolished at their risk and cost. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BMC’s K/West ward had issued a notice under Section 354A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act on September 10, 2026, alleging unauthorised additions and alterations at the property. The notice directed the owners to immediately stop the work and produce the requisite permissions within 24 hours. It also warned that the construction could otherwise be demolished at their risk and cost. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

In a speaking order dated October 6, the designated officer rejected the owners’ reply, stating that no documents establishing the legality of the construction or permissions from the competent authority had been submitted. Consequently, the civic body treated the work as unauthorised and directed its immediate removal.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ajay Devgn’s upcoming films

Ajay Devgn is currently enjoying the box-office success of Drishyam 3, the latest instalment in his popular thriller franchise. The film has reportedly collected ₹336.55 crore in India net collections within 16 days of its release and crossed the ₹500 crore mark in worldwide gross collections. It also recorded the biggest opening of the actor’s career.

The actor has several projects lined up, including Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal 5. He is also set to feature in Ranger, an upcoming action-adventure film directed by Jagan Shakti and produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit. The film will feature Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. Ajay also has Chauhaan, directed by Neeraj Yadav, in his upcoming lineup.