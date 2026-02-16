Delhiwale: Ajay’s first day as cab driver

Picking up a customer in Ghaziabad, cab driver Ajay Kumar introduces himself as someone who spent the past few years driving a city bus. He mostly drove bus route 85, which runs between Anand Vihar and Punjabi Bagh. He agrees to become a part of our Proust Questionnaire series, in which citizens are nudged to make “Parisian parlour confessions”, all to explore our distinct experiences. Ajay Kumar

What is your present state of mind?

It is my first day at Uber, and I am carrying my first customer. I feel anxious about using the app on my mobile phone. For the first few rides, I may need help from the customer to chose the right buttons to press.

The principal aspect of your personality.

I am a gaon ka gawar—a simple villager. I belong to a village. I have been living in Delhi since 2016, but I am still a villager at heart. We are straightforward folk. We do not know how to speak in polished ways. We have no chhal (cunning).

What do you appreciate the most in your friends?

The willingness to help and the promptness in answering my phone calls. Help is not always about money, but friends should give their time when needed. If my car breaks down on the road and I need assistance, a true friend will come at once.

Your favourite occupation.

Farming. I have land in my village where I grow aloo, makka, and dhaan. I also have two buffaloes. In fact, I do not spend all my time in Delhi. I work in the city only after sowing the crops in the village, and go back in time for the harvest. My family lives in the village.

Your idea of happiness.

Not being in debt.

Where would you like to live?

In my village, Maupur Bhaupur, in zila Aligarh, tehsil Atrauli. The village has greenery, clean air, clean food, and ghar ka doodh.

Your heroes in real life.

My father, Jagan Singh, never raised his hand against me. My mother, Kushma Devi, who spends her time in pooja-paath, has always advised me to remain silent if someone shouts at me.

Your favourite drink.

Water from the village well. It is always cold and tasty.

Your favourite names.

Chavi and Manav—my daughter and son—and Beena, my wife.

The natural talent you’d like to be gifted with.

I wish I were taller. I am five feet.

What do you hate the most?

Hinsa (violence).