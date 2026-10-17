Part of Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s Juhu bungalow demolished days after BMC’s stop-work notice
The BMC has demolished part of Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s Juhu bungalow over alleged unauthorised construction.
A part of Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s Juhu bungalow has been demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), days after the civic body issued a stop-work notice to the actor over alleged unauthorised construction.
Part of Ajay Devgn’s bungalow demolished
According to a report by NDTV, the BMC has taken action at Ajay’s 7,802-square-foot bungalow in the Kapole Co-operative Housing Society in Juhu, Mumbai. The civic body has alleged that internal alterations, the erection of partition walls, window modifications and other structural work were being carried out at the property without the necessary municipal permissions.
Why was part of Ajay Devgn’s bungalow demolished?
As reported by Hindustan Times in September, the BMC issued a stop-work notice on September 10 regarding ongoing work on a proposed salon and spa at the property. The notice was issued under Section 354A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, directing an immediate halt to the work and the submission of valid documents. However, construction activity allegedly continued at the bungalow despite the notice.
The notice followed a complaint filed by the Kapole Co-operative Housing Society, which objected to the property being leased for commercial use. Residents raised concerns about increased customer movement, parking, security and noise on the society’s narrow internal roads.
Local corporator Sudha Singh also stated that the BMC’s Building and Factory Department had found that permission for the proposed commercial use of the premises had not been produced. The civic body subsequently sought the relevant documents from the property owners and issued the stop-work notice after the required permissions were not provided. The Devgn family had sought four weeks to respond.
Ajay Devgn’s work front
Ajay Devgn was last seen in Drishyam 3, the latest instalment of his popular thriller franchise. The film turned out to be teh biggest opening of his career. The film has earned ₹336.55 crore in net collection in India within 16 days of its release.
The actor has several projects lined up, including Golmaal 5, the next film in Rohit Shetty’s comedy franchise. He also has Ranger, Chauhaan in pipeline.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.