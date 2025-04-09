Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor address her replacing Ileana D'Cruz in Raid 2: ‘Sean Connery is not the only James Bond'

The much-awaited trailer of Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 was unveiled on April 8. While Ileana D'Cruz played the role of Ajay's wife in the original film, Vaani Kapoor has replaced her in the sequel. During the trailer launch event, Ajay addressed the casting change, and Vaani shut down rumours of any rivalry. (Also Read: Vaani Kapoor on dealing with failure: I usually take it all on me) Ajay Devgn reacts to Vaani Kapoor replacing Ileana D'Cruz in Raid 2.

Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor on Ileana D'Cruz being replaced in Raid 2

When asked about his character’s ‘new wife’ in the sequel, Ajay said, “You see it in a lot of Hollywood films as well. Still, Sean Connery is not the only James Bond. It’s the character you follow, and then new people keep coming in.”

Vaani also clarified if there was any pressure or rivalry with Ileana, saying, “No jealousy with the previous one. We share a great equation off-screen. You just try to play your part in the most authentic manner and follow the brief of the director and writer. This film showcases a different side of me. It felt new and refreshing.”

About Raid 2

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film is a sequel to Raid (2018) and stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles. It follows the return of IRS officer Amay Patnaik (Devgn) as he tackles another white-collar crime. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, and produced under the Panorama Studios banner. Raid 2 is scheduled for release in cinemas on May 1.

Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor's upcoming films

Aside from Raid 2, Ajay has several films in the pipeline. He will appear in Son of Sardaar 2 alongside Mrunal Thakur and De De Pyaar De 2 with R. Madhavan and Rakul Preet Singh.

Meanwhile, Vaani is set to star opposite Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in the upcoming film Abir Gulaal. Directed by Aarti S. Bagdi, the film marks Fawad’s return to Indian cinema and is set to hit theatres on May 9.