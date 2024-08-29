Vaani Kapoor on dealing with failure: I usually take it all on me

In a candid chat with Hindustan Times, Vaani talks about dealing with failures in her career, growing wiser with age and more.

On dealing with failure

“It is something that I'm learning in my life… To not be so attached. And you learn from it. Take the good from it, value it and then just try and strive. I also make my observation what may have gone wrong from my end if there is,” Vaani tells us.

The actor feels it's a ‘self-inflicted pressure’ that has become a part of her personality.

She has also realised that a “film is an effort of so many people coming together”.

“You have the captain of the ship who takes the last call. A film is also made on the edit table. There is a background score. There are other people and characters. So it's not just all on your shoulders. I usually take it all on me. But I've tried to detach a little from it. If it's a failure, I (try to) take it in my stride,” Vaani adds.

On the most challenging role

Over the years, she has shown off her acting skills in projects such as Shuddh Desi Romance, Befikre, War, Bell Bottom, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Shamshera, and most recently Khel Khel Mein.

Looking back at her career, Vaani shares, “All my roles have been very distinctive throughout my career. I know this movie didn't get the love that I wish it had, but I was very attached to Shyra’s character from Befikre”.

“For me it's a very special part. The film was made with a lot of love and the right intentions. I hope that it finds a place in everybody’s heart someday,” says Vaani.

On turning 36

The actor turned 36 on Friday last week, and she shared that she has now made peace with turning a year older.

“I am always looking forward to meeting my parents on my birthday. I don’t look back. I'm always looking forward to seeing my family and my friends. For me, it is the biggest joy that I take home. That’s my motivation and my drive to do better in life,” shares the actor, who was in Delhi to launch the flagship store of fashion brand Libas last week, adding that she was really happy to spend time in her hometown just because of the event.

Calling work her passion, Vaani stresses, “I'm grateful that I'm getting to do something that I truly treasure. On birthdays, I start my day, thinking, ‘why am I getting a year older’ and then it sinks in finally and then I'm like ‘okay’. I have made peace with it”.

On biggest learning in her life

For many, birthdays are all about looking back at their personal and professional journey.

Reflecting on her personal growth, Vaani shares, “The journey of learning is still on. I don't know what is the biggest one. I want to constantly strive not just in my professional life only, but as an individual. You want to become better evolved from who you were”.

“I'm here today because of all the things that have happened in the past. It has made me who I am and I take pride in that. I strive to be a better human being,” she adds.

When it comes to her next project, she is working on a film, but is not in a position to talk about it.