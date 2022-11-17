Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ayushmann Khurrana says ‘unfortunately India is homophobic’ as he admits Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui flopped

Ayushmann Khurrana says ‘unfortunately India is homophobic’ as he admits Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui flopped

bollywood
Published on Nov 17, 2022 09:54 PM IST

Ayushmann Khurrana talked about why his last three films-Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anek and Doctor G, couldn't become a commercial success. He feels his LGBTQ film wasn't well received by the audience.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor starred in Abhishek Kapoor's film.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor starred in Abhishek Kapoor's film.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana recently addressed the reason why his last three films—Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anek and Doctor G, performed poorly at the box office. The actor who is known for progressive films, shared it’s unfortunate that India is 'homophobic'. His film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui highlights a social message on the LGBTQ community. Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana says he doesn’t want to do regressive films

Ayushmann’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and starred Vaani Kapoor as a trans woman. The film started off with 3.75 crore on its opening day in India and was effected by rising number of covid cases later. It wrapped up with a business of 33.64 crore gross as per reports. His following films, Anek and Doctor G earned as low as 9.7 crore and 31.49 crore gross at the domestic ticket window.

When asked if Ayushmann is affected after his consecutive films underperforming, he called himself ‘unshakable.’ He explained how his films fared overall and told OTT play, “I started with movies on taboo subjects. I suppose the type of subjects—it has to be a community viewing, and it has to have a wider film—the kids have also been watching. In fact, my last three films, including an LGBTQ film (Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui), really don't do well commercially because, unfortunately, our country is homophobic. Then there was Anek, a docudrama that was a very niche in terms of the tone of the film. Doctor G was an A-rated film, and given the kind of certification it got, the film did decently well in theatres. For a while, that was my learning for making a film.”

However, nothing can stop Ayushmann from taking risks even now. He also added, “If I stop taking risks, I will be conventional. I have always been unconventional, and I make those choices. I will be taking them in the future as well, regardless of success or failure. I just keep pushing the boundaries, and that's the beauty of the budgeting of the films, too. My films are mostly low- to mid-budget, so no one loses money and I can afford to take risks.”

Ayushmann will be next seen in Anirudh Iyer‘s film An Action Hero. The film is slated to release on December 2, 2022.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ayushmann khurrana lgbt community india + 1 more
ayushmann khurrana lgbt community india

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out