Anek box office collection day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana film opens poorly, earns just 1.75 crore

Anubhav Sinha’s Anek, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana, has had a poor start at the box office. According to early estimates from trade analysts, the film collected only ₹1.75 crore on its first day. The film features Ayushmann Khurrana as an undercover cop, who is on a mission to restore peace in the north-east of India. It also stars debutant Andrea Kevichusa. Also read: Anek review: Ayushmann Khurrana skillfully shoulders this relevant film that loses focus after every few steps

Ayushmann’s last release Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui had a slow opening day as well. The film collected ₹3 crore on its opening day in December 2021. But Anek has performed below that. Going by the numbers, it will be hard for the film to have a double-digit weekend, unless it shows solid growth over the weekend.

As per a report in BoxOfficeIndia.com, “Anek has collected poorly on the first day with collections set to be around 1.75 crore nett. There was faster movement in the evening and night shows but not the type suggesting something spectacular on Saturday which the film will need if it is to go anywhere. There have been dull openings post the pandemic but this is one of the lowest out of all the major releases.”

Anek is the second collaboration between Anubhav and Ayushmann, who earlier came together for the critically-acclaimed and commercially-successful, Article 15. The 2019 film earned just under ₹100 crore at the box office against a ₹30-crore budget.

It looks like Anek will touch that figure. The film has also not received good reviews from critics. Anek’s Hindustan Times review read, “With a storyline that's pretty confusing to begin with, followed by a narrative that appears convoluted at most places, Anek's intentions are indeed all over the place. Sinha somehow tries to address many issues in 2-hour-30-minutes runtime, but sadly couldn't do justice to all.”

