Akshay Kumar is confident Dhurandhar mania won't affect Bhooth Bangla's box office: 'We don't look at what the trend is'

Akshay Kumar is returning to comedy in a big way by reuniting with Priyadarshan. Their upcoming collaboration, Bhooth Bangla, is a horror comedy reminiscent of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. But Akshay is insistent that the two films are different. The film also comes out at a time when mass actioners and spy thrillers are ruling the box office. But the veteran star is not concerned about the ongoing ‘trend’. Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla releases three weeks after Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2.

Akshay Kumar on bringing Bhooth Bangla weeks after Dhurandhar 2 In an interaction with news agency PTI, Akshay was asked whether it was a conscious decision to bring out a light-hearted movie at a time when action and violent movies are ruling the box office. The actor responded, “There are different kinds of films (being made). Dhurandhar is a great film, I've seen it. This (Bhooth Bangla) is a different film. Dhurandhar is an adult film; this (Bhooth Bangla) is for kids and families.”

The actor added, “When we made this film, we didn't look at what the current trend is; we looked at whether the story was good or not and accordingly, we made this film. We never thought about the trend.”

Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, was a massive box-office success, earning ₹1300 crore globally. The sequel - Dhurandhar The Revenge - arrived in theatres last week, and is already doing better than part one. Many films delayed their release to avoid clashing with Dhurandhar 2, due to its massive pre-release buzz.

Priyadarshan says audience can like both Director Priyadardshan also said that audiences enjoy all kinds of films and there is no need to stick to one kind of genre. “Films like Dhurandhar, Border 2, all are doing extremely well, and all of a sudden, when you take a break and do something different, it is great. People who watch films like Dhurandhar can also enjoy it,” he said.

About Bhooth Bangla and Dhurandhar 2 Meanwhile, Bhooth Bangla is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi in prominent roles. The film, which marks Akshay and Priyadarshan's reunion after over a decade, releases on April 10.

Dhurandhar The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, released in theatres on March 19. A sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, it has been a massive box-office success, minting ₹850 crore in just five days. The spy thriller has been noted for its realism, gore, and graphic violence.