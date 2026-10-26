Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon's Mohra to re-release in cinemas after 32 years on November 6 during Diwali

The 1994 action thriller Mohra is heading back to theatres, 32 years after its original release. The Rajiv Rai film will return to the big screen in a 4K remastered version on November 6, 2026, as announced by Trimurti Films Pvt. Ltd. The re-release puts the Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Raveena Tandon-starrer in cinemas at the same time as Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-led Ramayana, which is also arriving in theatres on November 5.

The makers share the announcement

Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty's Mohra returns after 32 years, re-release date announced.

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The film first released on July 1, 1994, and went on to become one of the memorable action entertainers of its time. Trimurti Films unveiled the teaser of the re-release on their official YouTube channel. The description mentioned, “In a deadly game of power and betrayal, everyone could be a pawn. Experience the twists, the thrills and the songs that made MOHRA unforgettable! Celebrate 32 years of MOHRA—in cinemas near you from 6th November 2026.”

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About Mohra

{{^usCountry}} Released on July 1, 1994, Mohra is an action thriller directed by Rajiv Rai and produced by Gulshan Rai under Trimurti Films. The film follows Vishal Agnihotri (Suniel Shetty), a prisoner seeking justice for his wife's murder. Journalist Roma Singh (Raveena Tandon) helps secure his release, but Vishal soon finds himself working for the powerful Jindal (Naseeruddin Shah), who uses him to target criminals. As Inspector Amar Saxena (Akshay Kumar) investigates the killings, a deeper conspiracy begins to unravel, putting revenge, loyalty and betrayal at the heart of the story. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Released on July 1, 1994, Mohra is an action thriller directed by Rajiv Rai and produced by Gulshan Rai under Trimurti Films. The film follows Vishal Agnihotri (Suniel Shetty), a prisoner seeking justice for his wife's murder. Journalist Roma Singh (Raveena Tandon) helps secure his release, but Vishal soon finds himself working for the powerful Jindal (Naseeruddin Shah), who uses him to target criminals. As Inspector Amar Saxena (Akshay Kumar) investigates the killings, a deeper conspiracy begins to unravel, putting revenge, loyalty and betrayal at the heart of the story. {{/usCountry}}

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The film featured an ensemble cast, including Paresh Rawal, Gulshan Grover, Raza Murad, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Poonam Jhawer and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. Priya Tendulkar, Avtar Gill, Kunika Sadanand, Tej Sapru and Vishwajeet Pradhan also appeared in supporting roles.

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Mohra's music was a major part of its success. Composed by Viju Shah, the soundtrack featured chartbusters such as Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast, sung by Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurthy, and Tip Tip Barsa Paani, sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan. Other popular tracks included Na Kajare Ki Dhar, Subah Se Lekar, Dil Har Koi and Kaash Kahin Aisa Hota. The lyrics were penned by Anand Bakshi, Indeevar and Sameer.

The combination of action, suspense, star power and hit music made Mohra one of the biggest Hindi releases of 1994. That year, the film went onto become the second-highest-grossing Indian film, behind Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, while its soundtrack reportedly sold more than eight million units.