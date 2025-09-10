Anurag Kashyap sings Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon's famous Mohra song on Dacoit set. Watch

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has also taken to acting recently, will soon debut in Telugu with Shaneil Deo’s Dacoit. In a behind-the-scenes video of the film, which also stars Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, Anurag can be seen vibing along as Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon’s Mohra song plays in the background. Take a look. Anurag Kashyap was seen casually singing along to Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon's famous Mohra song.

Anurag Kashyap sings Mohra song on Dacoit set

Wishing Anurag on his birthday, Sesh posted the behind-the-scenes video on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Many many happy returns of the day sir @anuragkashyap72. Your wisdom, your brilliance and most importantly, your compassion…have made this #DACOIT experience beautiful. Happy birthday ‘Swamy’ !”

The video begins with Anurag in costume singing along and playing air guitar as Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast plays in the background. One crew member films him on the phone while others standing behind him crack up. After showcasing a few action sequences that Anurag has been a part of, the video shows him chatting away with Sesh and Mrunal between shots. It ends with a title card wishing him a happy birthday.

About Dacoit

Dacoit tells the story of a convict seeking vengeance against his ex-lover. The film will be released in theatres on 25 December. Produced by Supriya Yarlagadda for Annapurna Studios, the film initially had Shruti playing Mrunal’s role, with the latter being roped in after the former walked out of the project.

After directing and making guest appearances in Hindi films for years, Anurag began taking full-fledged roles down south since he acted in the 2018 Tamil film Imaikkaa Nodigal. He most recently received acclaim for playing Selvam in the 2024 film Maharaja, Naxal Radical in Viduthalai Part 2 and Dayanand Bare in the Malayalam film Rifle Club. Apart from Dacoit, he’s also shooting for a Tamil film called One 2 One. As for direction, Anurag has Nishaanchi and Bandar lined up for release.