Adivi Sesh puts rumours of rift with Shruti Haasan over Dacoit walkout to rest: ‘No big controversy’

Actors Adivi Sesh and Shruti Haasan attended a 50 Cent concert in Mumbai in November last year. A month later, the duo announced that they were working together in a rustic drama called Dacoit. However, soon there was talk of a rift over creative differences and Mrunal Thakur being announced as the replacement for Shruti in May this year only added salt. On Rajesh Manne’s podcast, Sesh clarified that there was no ‘big controversy’ surrounding Shruti’s exit. Shruti Haasan was supposed to play one of the leads in Adivi Sesh's Dacoit.

Adivi Sesh busts rumours of rift with Shruti Haasan

Sesh was asked on the podcast about Shruti walking out of the project despite their collaboration being announced with a video last year. Sesh revealed why she walked out and said, “It just didn’t work out. Also too many things like working styles. And also, she’s very busy with Coolie. So it was very amicable and friendly. It takes me a lot of time to make a film. So, not everyone will sync with that process. Really, that’s the reason why. There’s no big controversy behind it.”

He also stated that he has liked Mrunal since he watched her in Sita Ramam and was happy she said yes to the project in a matter of hours, unlike other Bollywood actors who usually take a month. Sesh also stated that Mrunal was happy that in their announcement video, she was introduced first and her name took centre stage, unlike how it’s usually done. Sesh called Dacoit a ‘two-hero film’, saying her character has equal importance in it.

About Dacoit

Dacoit is cinematographer Shaneil Deo’s debut as a director. The cameraman is known as the man behind the visuals of Wild Dog, Nishabdham, and Goodachari. Dacoit, which also stars Anurag Kashyap as a cop, is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. Some characters will be portrayed by different actors in both versions. It is slated for release on 25 December.

Sesh also has the sequel to Goodachari, G2, lined up. The film will also star Wamiqa Gabbi, Banita Sandhu, and Emraan Hashmi. The actor called the film ‘monstrous’ on the podcast, revealing that they will shoot it in six countries instead of using greenscreen.