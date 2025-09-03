Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah slams audience for ignoring ‘good cinema’ like Nishaanchi, Dhadak 2: ‘So frustrating’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap released the trailer of his upcoming film Nishaanchi, which introduces Aaishvary Thackeray in his debut role, on Thursday. The director’s daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, took to social media to share her frustrations about people wanting ‘good cinema’ but refusing to support such films when they release in theatres. Here’s what she said. (Also Read: Nishaanchi trailer out: Aaishvary Thackeray shines in double role in Anurag Kashyap's quintessential masala film. Watch) Aaliyah Kashyap penned a long note on her Instagram stories, drumming up support for her dad Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film.

Aaliyah Kashyap calls out people for not supporting ‘good cinema’

Aaliyah took to her Instagram stories to call out people who want ‘good cinema’ and yet rarely support films like Nishaanchi and Dhadak 2 when they run in theatres. She wrote, “It’s honestly so frustrating to see people CONSTANTLY say they want ‘good cinema’ but when good films actually release, hardly anyone goes to the theatre. This has been seen with so many films recently like Dhadak 2. And then years later they suddenly become cult classics or hidden gems.”

Adding that she would appreciate it if people watched Nishaanchi in theatres on 19 September, she wrote, “My dad @anuragkashyap 10 new film Nishaanchi comes out on September 19th, and I’ve seen firsthand the amount of love, work, and heart everyone involved has poured into it. If we really want good, impactful and meaningful cinema, we can’t just appreciate it in hindsight. Great cinema doesn’t get better with time, it deserves to be seen NOW.”

Aaliyah Kashyap urged the audience to watch Nishaanchi in theatres.

On critically acclaimed Bollywood films struggles

In another Instagram story, Aaliyah reflected how, unfortunately, this was nothing new for the audience as films like Lunchbox and October had struggled at the box office. “And honestly this isn’t something that’s new or just happening now. Some of the most amazing and critically acclaimed Bollywood films (Udaan, Lootera, Lunchbox, Masaan, October etc.) struggled at the box office when they were released. They don’t get that support when it actually matters and when audiences don’t show up, it makes it that much harder for more films like that to get made,” she wrote.

Aaliyah Kashyap wrote of how films like Udaan and Lootera didn't do well at the box office.

About Nishaanchi

Nishaanchi is directed by Anurag and written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Anurag himself. It features Aaishvary in dual roles and also stars Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in significant roles. It is backed by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the Jar Pictures banner, in association with Flip Films.