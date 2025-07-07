Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap gets married again! See gorgeous pics from her dreamy white wedding with Shane

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap has tied the knot once again, to Shane Gregoire of course! On Monday, she posted pictures from her second, Christian wedding ceremony in New York, almost eight months after the Hindu ceremony in Mumbai. Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire got married once again as per Christian rituals.

Aaliyah looked gorgeous in a white off-shoulder wedding dress and lace gloves. She also wore a veil and styled her hair in waves. Shane looked handsome in a black tuxedo and bow tie. Pictures of the two show them sharing kisses, posing for portraits and frolicking in a garden.

Aaliyah captioned the post, “We got married again.” Khushi Kapoor, Kareema Barry, Sakshi Shivdasani wished the couple on their special day. Actor Nikhil Dwivedi joked, “Good catch again!! Rarely is one sensible both the times.” A person wrote, “Nooo this is so so gorgeous.”

About the Hindu ceremony

Aaliyah and Shane got married on December 11 in Mumbai in presence of their families and friends. For the desi wedding, Aaliyah chose a pink lehenga and Shane opted for a cream sherwani. Father of the bride Anurag Kashyap got emotional mutliple times throughout the ceremony.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Anurag revealed that he wanted to leave the ceremony and it was friend and filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane who stopped him.

During the conversation, Anurag said, “I had the same feeling when my daughter was born. I don’t know why I cried so much, but I cried. Same thing at her wedding. I think I cried non-stop for 10 days. I don’t know why, and in front of random people.”

He went on to add, “At my daughter’s wedding, after the varmala and havan was done, I couldn’t handle it. I was so overwhelmed and emotional, I wanted to leave the wedding, even before the reception began. And I was going out but he (pointing to Vikramaditya Motwane) stopped me. He took me out, we went for a long walk and then we came back.”

Who is Aaliyah Kashyap?

Aaliyah Kashyap is a social media influencer who promotes different labels through her social media accounts and creates videos on her YouTube channel. She met Shane on a dating app and the two have been dating for quite some time.

The couple got engaged in Mumbai in 2023. They shared the news on Instagram in May 2023. He proposed to her in Bali.