Meet Aaishvary Thackeray, grandson of Balasaheb Thackeray, set to debut with Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi

Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film Nishaanchi is all set to introduce a fresh face to Bollywood. What's intriguing is that this new talent doesn't come from a film background, but rather from the world of politics. Balasaheb Thackeray’s grandson Aaishvary Thackeray will be making his way into the world of acting with the film. Also read: Alaya F opens up about Aaishvary Thackeray dating rumours, says their pics could land her in trouble Aaishvary Thackeray’s Nishaanchi is slated to release in cinemas on September 19.

About his family

Aaishvary’s legacy stems from the political world. He is the son of Smita Thackeray and Jaidev Thackeray. He is the grandson of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. He gave his followers a peek into his personal life with a throwback photo on Instagram, where he's seen as a baby being cradled by his grandfather. He shared the post with a heart emoji.

Bollywood dreams

Aaishvary is said to have spent the last five years honing his craft, meticulously preparing for his acting debut. His journey in showbiz began as an assistant director on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani in 2015. He will make his debut as an actor with Nishaanchi.

Aaishvary’s social media presence

Aaishvary seems to maintain a low online presence, with a following of around 11k on Instagram. Aaishvary's Instagram account shows only 5 posts, which include his film announcement, profile pictures, and a nostalgic photo with his grandfather.

Dancing feet

Despite being relatively low-key on social media, Aaishvary has been tagged in several videos that showcase his impressive dancing skills, giving fans a glimpse of his talents beyond his upcoming film debut.

He is into fitness

Apart from his skills as an actor, Aaishvary has been working on his physique as well. He seems to prioritise fitness, as evident from various videos on Instagram that feature him pushing his limits with intense workout routines.

Dating rumours

Aaishvary's personal life has been subject to rumours despite not being a part of the acting world. There were reports suggesting he was dating Alaya F, which generated buzz around his personal life. It all started back in 2021 when the duo was spotted partying together. However, Alaya denied such claims, stressing that he is a very good friend. Also, Aaishvary is a good friend of Ahaan Panday and is often spotted hanging out with him.

Loves to travel

Aaishvary's presence on social media hints at his love for travel, with pictures showcasing his adventures to exotic destinations and serene beach locations.

What do we know about the film?

The film was officially announced by the makers on Monday through an animated motion video. Amazon MGM Studios took to Instagram to announce that their upcoming theatrical release, Nishaanchi, will hit the big screens on September 19. The caption read, "Lights Camera Action. Yeh fillam dekhne ke liye taiyyar ho jao (Get ready to watch this film). #Nishaanchi, releasing at a theatre near you, September 19”.

Nishaanchi is expected to delve into the complex lives of two brothers who end up on radically different paths. It also features Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles.

Alaya’s mom Pooja Bedi cheered for him in the comment section writing, “I cant’ tell you HOW HAPPPPPPPPY my heart is to see this. @aaishvarythackeray u deserve everything your heart desires. So proud of you”.