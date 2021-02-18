IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alaya F opens up about Aaishvary Thackeray dating rumours, says their pics could land her in trouble
Alaya had previously shared pictures from her own birthday, which saw Aaishvary in attendance.
Alaya had previously shared pictures from her own birthday, which saw Aaishvary in attendance.
bollywood

Alaya F opens up about Aaishvary Thackeray dating rumours, says their pics could land her in trouble

  • Actor Alaya F has commented on the rumours that she is dating Aaishvary Thackeray, the grandson of Bal Thackeray.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:00 PM IST

Actor Alaya F has reacted to link-up rumours with Aaishvary Thackeray, who belongs to a Maharashtra political family. She said that they are old family friends, and there's nothing more to their relationship.

In an interview, Alaya said that she has started to refuse posing with Aaishvary, for fear that those pictures could land her 'in a lot of trouble later'.

She told The Times of India, “He is a very good friend. I know it is a cliche thing to say, but we are very good family friends. Our moms know each other, my grandad knows his mom, we have known each other for a very long time. It’s just now that the media notices a photo of us together and assumes that something is going on. We have been doing acting classes for a very long time, and also go to dance classes together; if the paparazzi had clicked us earlier, they would have a lot more pictures. That’s why we are bound to click together; I find him to be quite funny.”

“It’s not like I expect it," she continued. "The paparazzi get photos so I know what’s going to happen with it. But I also make a joke out of it. Now, if I’m exiting a place, we have to exit together, and there are bunch of photographers who ask us to pose together and I politely refuse laughing over the fact that those pictures can land me in a lot of trouble later."

About being photographed with him, she said that she sees it 'as a big compliment' and that the paparazzi are 'technically supporting (her)'.

Also read: Alaya F attends Dubai birthday party of Bal Thackeray’s grandson Aaishvary. See inside video

Last year, Alaya fuelled speculation when she attended Aaishvary's birthday party in Dubai. Both Aaishvary and his mother, Smita Thackeray, shared glimpses from the party on social media. In her caption, Smita mentioned Alaya. In his own Instagram story from the party, Aaishvary tagged his mother and Alaya, and added a red heart emoji.

In January, he was spotted attending the premiere of Alaya’s debut Bollywood film, Jawaani Jaaneman. Alaya had shared pictures with Aaishvary from her 22nd birthday party.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alaya f pooja bedi

Related Stories

Alaya had previously shared pictures from her own birthday, which saw Aaishvary in attendance.
Alaya had previously shared pictures from her own birthday, which saw Aaishvary in attendance.
bollywood

Alaya F attends Dubai birthday party of Bal Thackeray’s grandson Aaishvary. See inside video

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON OCT 07, 2020 01:02 PM IST
Actor Alaya F attended the birthday party of Bal Thackeray’s grandson, Aaishvary, which was held in Dubai recently. His mother, Smita, posted a video from the party on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Alaya F poses with her mother and brother.
Alaya F poses with her mother and brother.
bollywood

Alaya F on life advice she got from mom Pooja Bedi: ‘If you get married before 30, you’re doing the stupidest thing ever’

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON DEC 30, 2020 02:03 PM IST
Actor Alaya F has spoken about the unusual life advice she received from her mother, Pooja Bedi. Alaya made her film debut with Jawaani Jaaneman earlier this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan and Bhagyashree starred together in the 1989 blockbuster Maine Pyaar Kiya.
Salman Khan and Bhagyashree starred together in the 1989 blockbuster Maine Pyaar Kiya.
bollywood

When Salman Khan did not get work after Maine Pyaar Kiya because of Bhagyashree

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:38 PM IST
  • Salman Khan once revealed that he did not get any work for months after the release of Maine Pyaar Kiya because of his co-star Bhagyashree. His father, Salim Khan, had to take matters into his hands.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eeb Allay Ooo! movie review: Shardul Bhardwaj embodies the desperate dignity of a migrant worker in Prateek Vats' stunning social satire.
Eeb Allay Ooo! movie review: Shardul Bhardwaj embodies the desperate dignity of a migrant worker in Prateek Vats' stunning social satire.
bollywood

Eeb Allay Ooo! review: An absurdist gem, one of the best Hindi debuts in years

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:30 PM IST
  • Eeb Allay Ooo! movie review: Shardul Bhardwaj embodies the desperate dignity of a migrant worker in Prateek Vats' stunning social satire, now available on Netflix.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alaya had previously shared pictures from her own birthday, which saw Aaishvary in attendance.
Alaya had previously shared pictures from her own birthday, which saw Aaishvary in attendance.
bollywood

Alaya on Aaishvary dating rumours: 'Pics together could land me in trouble'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:00 PM IST
  • Actor Alaya F has commented on the rumours that she is dating Aaishvary Thackeray, the grandson of Bal Thackeray.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anil Kapoor was teased by his son Harsh Varrdhan for his latest social media post.
Anil Kapoor was teased by his son Harsh Varrdhan for his latest social media post.
bollywood

Anil posts fresh pics of his buff new body, son says 'showing off your arms'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:56 PM IST
  • Actor Anil Kapoor shared a fresh set of pictures and won praise from his industry colleagues. However, his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor teased him for 'showing off' his muscular arms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018.
bollywood

Priyanka says her relationships before Nick 'always ended up being toxic'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:45 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra said that her past relationships 'always ended up being toxic'. After she reevaluated her situation and decided to list out what is absolutely non-negotiable for her, Nick Jonas came into her life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Has the trend of getting celebrities embarking their journey to motherhood on-board for brands endorsements caught the interest of ad-makers? (Photo: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan)
Has the trend of getting celebrities embarking their journey to motherhood on-board for brands endorsements caught the interest of ad-makers? (Photo: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan)
bollywood

It’s booming baby bumps in the ad world

By Sanchita Kalra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:35 PM IST
Brands are roping in expecting and new mom actors to promote and endorse their pregnancy care products; experts say this is helping break stereotypes
READ FULL STORY
Close
Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor often share photos and videos from their home.
Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor often share photos and videos from their home.
bollywood

Step inside Janhvi, Khushi and Boney's home which is an eclectic dream. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:32 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have decorated with room and house with beautiful colours, wallpapers and eclectic items. Check out the pictures and videos of their home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah Rukh Khan's last release was Zero, in 2018.
Shah Rukh Khan's last release was Zero, in 2018.
bollywood

When SRK had wittiest comeback for anchor: 'Get rich, then become a philosopher'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:21 PM IST
  • At a 2018 panel discussion, actor Shah Rukh Khan had a witty reaction when an anchor asked him about why he kept talking about 'profit' in a discussion about 'creativity'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker have been at odds on social media.
Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker have been at odds on social media.
bollywood

Swara says 'don't know what kind of India it'll be' if Kangana becomes MP

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:13 PM IST
  • Actor Swara Bhasker fielded questions about her equation with Kangana Ranaut, and discussed the possibility of them both contesting for elections a decade from now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dhairya Karwa is Karan Johar's third DCA talent
Dhairya Karwa is Karan Johar's third DCA talent
bollywood

Dhairya Karwa is Karan Johar's 3rd DCA talent, Ranveer Singh turns cheerleader

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:38 PM IST
Karan Johar took to social media and revealed that Dhairya Karwa is the third of the four talents roped in for his DCA talent squad. The actor was last seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike and will soon appear in Ranveer Singh-led 83.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Renee Sen conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram.
Renee Sen conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram.
bollywood

Renee reveals if she is single, confesses she wanted to enter beauty pageants

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:37 PM IST
Sushmita Sen's daughter, Renee Sen, was at her candid best in an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. She answered questions about everything, from her relationship status to career.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shahid Kapoor has shared a funny video.
Shahid Kapoor has shared a funny video.
bollywood

Shahid Kapoor's Pawri Hori Hai video will leave you in splits, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:16 PM IST
  • Shahid Kapoor has also joined the Pawri Hori Hai trend, kickstarted by a TikTok video. Earlier Randeep Hooda and Vijay Varma had also shared similar videos.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Diljit Dosanjh teams up with Shehnaaz Gill for Honsla Rakh.
Diljit Dosanjh teams up with Shehnaaz Gill for Honsla Rakh.
bollywood

Honsla Rakh poster: Diljit Dosanjh to take over Dussehra 2021 with Shehnaaz Gil

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:26 PM IST
Diljit Dosanjh is teaming up with Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill for his upcoming Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh. The actor shared the first poster of the film on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi at their wedding.
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi at their wedding.
bollywood

Dia talks about wedding priestess Sheela Atta, why she said 'no' to kanyadaan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:19 PM IST
Dia Mirza spoke of how husband Vaibhav Rekhi and she decided on a priestess to conduct their wedding. She noted that Sheela Atta was the aunt of her childhood friend Ananya, who is also a priestess. She also spoke about how theirs was an eco-friendly wedding.
READ FULL STORY
Close
R Madhavan starred in hit films such as 3 Idiots and Tanu Weds Manu series.
R Madhavan starred in hit films such as 3 Idiots and Tanu Weds Manu series.
bollywood

R Madhavan honoured with Doctor of Letters for his contribution to the arts

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:38 AM IST
  • R Madhavan says he feels 'humbled and grateful' after he was awarded a degree of Doctor of Letters by a Kolhapur institution for his contribution in the field of arts and cinema.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP