e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Alaya F attends Dubai birthday party of Bal Thackeray’s grandson Aaishvary. See inside video

Alaya F attends Dubai birthday party of Bal Thackeray’s grandson Aaishvary. See inside video

Actor Alaya F attended the birthday party of Bal Thackeray’s grandson, Aaishvary, which was held in Dubai recently. His mother, Smita, posted a video from the party on Instagram.

bollywood Updated: Oct 07, 2020 13:02 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Alaya had previously shared pictures from her own birthday, which saw Aaishvary in attendance.
Alaya had previously shared pictures from her own birthday, which saw Aaishvary in attendance.
         

Actor Alaya F attended the birthday party of Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray’s grandson, Aaishvary Thackeray, which was held in Dubai this week. Both Aaishvary and his mother, Smita Thackeray, shared glimpses from the party on social media.

The video shared by Smita on Instagram shows the birthday boy cutting an elaborate ‘cake’, while others around him wish him a happy birthday. In her caption, Smita mentioned Alaya. In his own Instagram story from the party, Aaishvary tagged his mother and Alaya, and added a red heart emoji.

 

In January, he was spotted attending the premiere of Alaya’s debut Bollywood film, Jawaani Jaaneman. Alaya had shared pictures with Aaishvary from her 22nd birthday party.

The actor has signed a three-picture deal with Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films. Speaking about the deal, the producer said in a statement, “I just followed my instinct. After working with Alaia in Jawaani Jaaneman and seeing her evolve as an actor, I knew she has what it takes in this field. I had this in mind since the very beginning. But working with her extensively on the film was a reassurance that ‘Yes, I want to do this’.”

Also read: Alaya F on not using not using mother Pooja Bedi, grandfather Kabir Bedi’s name: ‘I like my independence, making my own choices’

Alaya, however, had expressed concerns about her career after the coronavirus lockdown put everything on hold. She told Mid-Day, “My film released, and then we went into lockdown. I had just entered the industry, and had charted a long [journey] to get to this point. I was in conversation with a few people for some projects, but now I don’t know where the films stand. We are in a state of limbo.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
India disses 1959 claim at Ladakh border meet, watches for China’s next move
India disses 1959 claim at Ladakh border meet, watches for China’s next move
Occupying public place not acceptable: Supreme Court on Shaheen Bagh stir
Occupying public place not acceptable: Supreme Court on Shaheen Bagh stir
Rhea Chakraborty gets bail but court sets 4 key conditions
Rhea Chakraborty gets bail but court sets 4 key conditions
China’s ‘gross aggression’ driving members of Quad: US official
China’s ‘gross aggression’ driving members of Quad: US official
E Palaniswami to be AIADMK’s CM candidate for Tamil Nadu polls next year
E Palaniswami to be AIADMK’s CM candidate for Tamil Nadu polls next year
‘Take a look at what happened at the White House ,’ says Fauci
‘Take a look at what happened at the White House ,’ says Fauci
Delhi’s air quality hits ‘poor’ category, first time since June 2020
Delhi’s air quality hits ‘poor’ category, first time since June 2020
The signs of hope on the coronavirus in India
The signs of hope on the coronavirus in India
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid 19 IndiaHathras gang-rape caseBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Nobel Prize for PhysicsRhea Chakraborty

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In