Nishaanchi trailer out: Aaishvary Thackeray shines in double role in Anurag Kashyap's quintessential masala film. Watch

The makers of Nishaanchi have dropped the trailer, and it looks like a full-blown Bollywood masala. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film blends action, comedy, romance, betrayal, and good old-fashioned ‘maa ka pyaar’ into its cinematic experience and marks the Bollywood debut of Aaishvary Thackeray, grandson of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackrey. Set in early 2000s Uttar Pradesh, Nishaanchi blends action, comedy, and romance, with a nostalgic soundtrack. The film releases on September 19.

What's in the trailer

Front and centre is Aaishvary, making his debut in a double role as twin brothers Babloo and Dabloo, who are mirror images in looks but worlds apart in their values. Set in the gritty gullies of small-town Uttar Pradesh in the early 2000s, Nishaanchi follows their tangled lives as they collide in a storm of rebellion, family drama, and personal transformation.

The trailer gives you an adrenaline rush with high-speed chases, charged confrontations, and tender moments of love and longing. With its interesting soundtrack, it throws back to the nostalgia of early 2000s cinema. Anurag calls it his most cinematic film. “Nishaanchi is my most cinematic film with a classic story at its centre… emotion, betrayal, action — everything I grew up loving in Hindi films," he said.

“Playing twins who are complete opposites challenged me in every way—emotionally, physically, and as an actor. At the same time, contributing to the music of the film was just as special. For me, acting and music are like Babloo and Dabloo—two distinct parts of my personality that balance and complete each other. I’m nervous, but also excited, to finally share this world with everyone. With Anurag sir guiding me through the journey, I discovered something new in every scene, every note,” said Aaishvary.

About Nishaanchi

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios India and produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh (Jar Pictures and Flip Films), the film also stars Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles. Anurag, Prasoon Mishra, and Ranjan Chandel co-wrote the story, and it's set to hit theatres on September 19.