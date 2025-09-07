‘Yeh 9 to 5 ka kaam nahi hai’: Adivi Sesh reacts to Deepika Padukone, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's row over 8-hr shift in films

Actor Adivi Sesh has opened up about his opinion on Deepika Padukone's reported demand for an 8-hour shift and then her exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit over the latter's refusal. Speaking with Pinkvilla, Adivi said that what is acceptable for an actor and a director is "what is agreed upon between them." Talking about how the working hours are different, Adivi said that "it is not a 9-5 job." Adivi Sesh talked about Deepika Padukone and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 8-hour shift row.

Adivi Sesh on Deepika, Vanga 8-hour shift row

Adivi said that there aren't any rules per se when it comes to work timings in cinema. "What is agreed upon between a filmmaker and his actors is the only thing that matters. There is no rule per se. Kyuki film 12 ghante banate hai, 18 ghante banate, 6 ghante banate, marzi. Oversimplify kar rahe hai agar bol rahe hai ki 8 ghante, 6 ghante. Yeh 9 to 5 ka kaam nahi hai (Because film is made for 12 hours, 8 hours, 6 hours, it is their wish. It is being oversimplified if you are saying that work needs to be 8-6 hours. This is not 9 to 5 work)," he said.

Adivi on Deepika's demand as a new mother

The actor also responded when told that Deepika's demand was because of her motherhood. "As far as I am concerned, I think it's entirely based on the agreement between the filmmaker and the actor. Practically, it will not work if they have to shoot. If 20 more days get added to the schedule and the budget is not there, how do they accommodate it? I think whatever it should be, it should be agreed upon beforehand. Motherhood or otherwise," he added.

About Deepkia, Vanga row on working hours

Earlier this year, Deepika's exit from Spirit led to a debate about work-life balance. Several reports had emerged saying that Sandeep Reddy Vanga rejected some of her demands, including an 8-hour shift, a share in the film’s profits, and not speaking her lines in Telugu. Actor Triptii Dimri replaced Deepika in Spirit. She will be seen alongside Prabhas.

Deepika then joined filmmaker Atlee for a sci-fi film. It will star Allu Arjun. Produced by Sun Pictures, it is tentatively titled AA22 x A6.

Adivi's upcoming movies

Fans will see Adivi with Mrunal Thakur in Shaneil Deo's Dacoit. The film, which also stars Anurag Kashyap, is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu.

Adivi also has G2 with Emraan Hashmi. The Telugu drama, which also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, will hit the theatres on May 1, 2026. Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi made his debut as a director with the movie. Murali Sharma, Supriya Yarlagadda, and Madhu Shalini are also a part of G2.