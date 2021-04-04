Akshay Kumar tests positive for Covid-19, says he will be 'back in action very soon'

Actor Akshay Kumar has tested positive for Covid-19. He took to social media to make the announcement. "I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon," he wrote.

Akhay has been one of the busiest film stars ever since the lockdown was eased last year. He has started and finished shoots for multiple projects, including Bell Bottom and Atrangi Re. He was currently working on Ram Setu.

The actor is the latest Bollywood celebrity to test positive for the disease. Recently, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and multiple others tested positive.

Alia took to Instagram on Friday to reveal her diagnosis. "Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care." Before her, her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and his mother Neetu Kapoor had also tested positive for the disease.

Aamir's spokesperson made the announcement to the media on Wednesday. "Mr Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self-quarantine, following all the protocols and he's doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern," they said.

Maharashtra has been battling a strong second wave of coronavirus infections. The state, on Saturday reported 49,447 fresh cases, the highest rise in a day so far, taking the tally to 29,53,523 while 277 fatalities pushed the toll to 55,656, the state health department said.

Mumbai city also registered 9,108 new infections, the highest spike in a single day.

