Akshay Kumar turns up his Selfiee game with Emraan Hashmi, fan asks why he’s wearing ‘Ranveer Singh ka jacket’

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi are all geared up for their new film Selfiee, glimpses of which they shared on social media on Wednesday. On Instagram, fans drew out a Ranveer Singh connection to one of Akshay's posts.

Akshay checked into Instagram with a few selfies, in tune with the film's name, and roped in co-star Emraan in one of them. While Marine Drive forms the backdrop of one photo, the second one shows Akshay and Emraan on a road trip.

"Kick-starting my day with a selfie! Because why not?" the 54-year-old actor captioned his post. For his photo-op, Akshay opted for a metallic jacket in gold and added aviator sunglasses to finish his look.

The comments section of Akshay's post was flooded with remarks on his golden jacket, with one fan hilariously asking why he borrowed Ranveer Singh's jacket for the photos. “Ye Ranveer ka jacket pehen ke pose maar rahe ho sir ji (Why are you posing in Ranveer's jacket)?" The fan made a reference to Ranveer's flamboyant sense of fashion.

Another fan wrote: “Bhai jacket sone ka pahena hai (He's wearing a gold jacket)," while one more added: “Ranveer baba ki jai ho, aap bhi sir. Gold barfi lag rahe ho (All hail Ranveer and you too. Looking like a gold barfi)”.

In a separate post, Akshay wrote: “Found myself the perfect Selfiee partner! Hey Karan Johar, have we slayed this selfie game or what?”. On his Instagram, Emraan added: “Joining the Selfiee club with Akshay", sharing similar posts.

The film is said to be directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar, whom Akshay has tagged in his post. Akshay's line-up of films also includes Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu. Emraan, last seen in Dybbuk, will also feature in Tiger 3.

