Alia Bhatt lauds Sidharth Malhotra for his performance in Shershaah: 'You were too special'

Alia Bhatt showered her ex-boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra with praises for his performance in Shershaah. She took to Instagram Stories and called him ‘special.’ She also highly recommended the film.

“Must must must watch! This film has made me laugh and cry and everything more. Sidharth Malhotra, you were too special yaa! So, so moving. And Kiara Advani my beautiful, you really just shine right through. Congratulations to the whole team and entire cast. Such a lovely film,” Alia Bhatt wrote.

Alia Bhatt reviews Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah.

Alia and Sidharth, who began their careers with Student of the Year together, were briefly dating. The former couple also starred together in Kapoor & Sons. Alia and Sidharth maintain that there's no bad blood between them after the break-up.

“I have a lot of love and respect for Sid. We started off together in the industry. I have known him for a long time and there’s too much history between us. Honestly, there will never be issues. I have nothing but just positivity in my heart for him. I’m sure he wishes the same as well. We have witnessed several milestones of our lives together. He spoke about meeting and chatting and we were fine. There are no bad vibes,” she said, speaking with DNA in 2019.

Sidharth is now rumoured to be dating his Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani while Alia is dating Ranbir Kapoor. Alia and Ranbir are expected to tie the knot soon as well.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut frolics in pool with nephew, jokes mom’s salwar kameez is culture shock for Budapest locals

Meanwhile, Alia has a number of films lined up. The actor will soon appear in Brahmastra with Ranbir and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. She has also been working on SS Rajamouli's RRR and her debut production film Darlings. She recently also signed Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, a road trip film with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.