Alia Bhatt laughs as Orry recreates Poo's iconic outfit from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham; Kareena Kapoor reacts

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor's outfits in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham remain iconic even more than two decades after the film's release, with fans continuing to recreate Poo's memorable looks. From her colourful crop tops to her glamorous party outfits, Poo's wardrobe became a fashion statement. Recently, social media personality Orry recreated one of her iconic looks, leaving Alia Bhatt in splits. However, it was the OG Poo, Kareena herself, who stole the show with her epic reaction to Orry's hilarious attempt.

Orry recreats Kareena Kapoor's iconic look from K3G

Kareena Kapoor reacts to Orry wearing her iconic Poo outfit.

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On Thursday, Orry took to Instagram and shared a video featuring Alia Bhatt. In the video, Alia could be seen holding the camera as Orry arrives from behind wearing a beige tan mini skirt, a pink shimmery crop top and a faux fur stole along with it. The outfit is exactly what Kareena's Poo had worn in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Orry then asks Alia, "How am I looking?" Just at first glance, Alia broke into laughter.

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Orry then pointed out, "Alia, it's not funny; you asked me to dress like Kareena." Alia then clarified, "I asked you to dress like Winnie the Pooh and not Poo." An upset Orry then left the room. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Bebo Mein Bebo #Halloween2026." The video caught attention of Kareena as well, who commented, "Too Good (red heart emoji)."

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About Orry's recent work

{{^usCountry}} Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has successfully turned his social media popularity and Bollywood connections into a career as an influencer and internet personality. One of his biggest recent television appearances was on the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, hosted by Rohit Shetty, where he surprised viewers by taking on physically challenging stunts and showing a different side of his personality. He made it to the grand finale, finishing as the second runner-up, behind winner Avinash Mishra and first runner-up Rithvik Dhanjani. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has successfully turned his social media popularity and Bollywood connections into a career as an influencer and internet personality. One of his biggest recent television appearances was on the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, hosted by Rohit Shetty, where he surprised viewers by taking on physically challenging stunts and showing a different side of his personality. He made it to the grand finale, finishing as the second runner-up, behind winner Avinash Mishra and first runner-up Rithvik Dhanjani. {{/usCountry}}

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About Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor's upcoming work

Alia is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming movie, Love & War. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 21, 2027. Kareena recently starred in Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra this year. Prithviraj Sukumaran was her co-star in the film. She has yet to announce her upcoming projects, though reports state she will make a special appearance in Sidharth Anand’s King, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan.