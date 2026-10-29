Kareena Kapoor and Mira Rajput discuss silly rumours and Bollywood wives in new promo from actor’s chat show What Women Want
Kareena Kapoor welcomed Mira Rajput as the new guest on the latest season of What Women Want and chatted with her about all things Bollywood and family.
Kareena Kapoor will be seen with Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, in the upcoming episode of her chat show, What Women Want. The new promo shared on Thursday gave fans a glimpse of the fun-filled conversation on the episode, where the two chatted about silly rumours and being Bollywood wives.
What Women Want
Kareena told Mira, “I think everyone is excited about this.” Mira smiled in response. When Kareena asked what is the silliest rumour she has heard about herself, Mira replied that it would be the news that she and Shahid are having another child. Kareena said they might, to which Mira instantly replied no, that they are done.
Mira complimented Kareena next, calling her a Bollywood star. In response, Kareena says she is a wanna be Bollywood wife! Mira also said that when a lot of her friends ask her about the fact that their husband always talk about giving them something so to ease that, they should make a list at the beginning of the year. Kareena laughed and said that she will definitely take this advice.
The full episode will drop on Friday.
Kareena calls Mira ‘warm and lovely’
The actor had earlier shared a picture with Mira from the sets of What Women Want. Sharing the photo on Instagram, she wrote, “The absolutely warm and lovely Mira on the show today.” Mira later reshared Kareena’s post and thanked her for having her on the show. She also shared a few pictures from the day on her own Instagram feed.
Kareena and Shahid dated for about four years from 2004-2007. In 2012, she married Saif Ali Khan and Shahid married Mira in 2015.
Kareena and Saif have two sons together, Taimur and Jehangir. Shahid and Mira have daughter Misha and son Zain.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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