Kareena Kapoor and Mira Rajput discuss silly rumours and Bollywood wives in new promo from actor’s chat show What Women Want

Kareena told Mira, “I think everyone is excited about this.” Mira smiled in response. When Kareena asked what is the silliest rumour she has heard about herself, Mira replied that it would be the news that she and Shahid are having another child. Kareena said they might, to which Mira instantly replied no, that they are done.

Kareena Kapoor will be seen with Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, in the upcoming episode of her chat show, What Women Want. The new promo shared on Thursday gave fans a glimpse of the fun-filled conversation on the episode, where the two chatted about silly rumours and being Bollywood wives.

Mira complimented Kareena next, calling her a Bollywood star. In response, Kareena says she is a wanna be Bollywood wife! Mira also said that when a lot of her friends ask her about the fact that their husband always talk about giving them something so to ease that, they should make a list at the beginning of the year. Kareena laughed and said that she will definitely take this advice.

The full episode will drop on Friday.