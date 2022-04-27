Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh get in work mode in Delhi

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh have come to Delhi for a short shooting schedule for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which they intend to wrap up in four days.

In fact, Shabana Azmi has also joined the team to complete the shoot in the national capital.

“The team is determined to complete the shoot in four days. They arrived in Delhi yesterday, and started shooting today,” said a source, adding that they are shooting at Leela hotel in Chanakyapuri till tomorrow.

The team will move the shoot to the airport for the shoot. “It’s the inside of T-3 airport where they are shooting some really important scenes. They are shooting at the airport on April 29 and April 30. And that will wrap the Delhi chapter for the film,” adds the insider.

In fact, the team is not letting the scorching heat of Delhi affect the shoot schedule. “Alia started shooting today morning. They are not bothered about the heat, and just focused on work. They will start shooting at the airport around 2 in the afternoon, which will go on till 6-7 hours,” says the source.

Last year, in November, the actors had come to Delhi for a 40-day schedule. The Karan Johar directorial is set in Delhi. They shot in Amar Colony, Connaught Place, Bengali Market, Red Fort, Gurugram and Greater Noida.