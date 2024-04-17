Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi star together in ‘sexy’ new ad, GF Navya Nanda ‘likes’ it

Ice cream brand Kwality Walls Cornetto has shared a new ad featuring brand ambassador Alia Bhatt with Siddhant Chaturvedi. The couple, who starred together in Gully Boy but did not share any scenes together, have a sizzling chemistry in the new ad. (Also read: Alia Bhatt is called ‘international star’ as she features on Time's 100 Most Influential list) Siddhant Chaturvedi and Alia Bhatt in the ad for Cornetto.

The warm chemistry

The ad shows Alia and Siddhant as wall of death daredevils. He eyes her Cornetto but she challenges him to a stunt. They share a few laughs, flirt with their eyes and feast on the ice cream. Watch the ad here:

Fans were surprised by how ‘sexy’ the ad looked. “Itna Hot ki Ice-Cream Pigal Jaayegi (It's so hot that even the ice cream would melt),” wrote a fan. “I love when ice cream adds are sexy because its so unnecessary yet hilarious,” noted another person. A person joked, “Alia has chemistry with everyone but Ranbir lol.” Ranbir Kapoor is Alia's husband.

Even Siddhant Chaturvedi's rumoured girlfriend Navya Naveli Nanda dropped a ‘like’ on his post.

Alia and Siddhant's Gully Boy bond

Alia and Siddhant's Gully Boy was directed by Zoya Akhtar and acclaimed worldwide. Alia played medical student Safeena, who was jealous and possessive about her boyfriend Murad, played by Ranveer Singh. Siddhant played rapper MC Sher, who mentors Ranveer's aspiring rapper.

Recently, in an interview with HT City, Siddhant recalled how Ranbir and Alia encouraged him during tough days. “I was surprised by them, Vicky (Kaushal) and Ranbir (Kapoor). Ranbir spoke to me at length when he called me over to just chill, he doesn’t do parties. I said ‘I don’t know bhai, kuchh chal nahi raha’ He said ‘no, keep working, don’t agitated about other people doing 100 other things or being seen’ That’s his way of doing things. He is not anywhere but everywhere. Ranbir and Alia are the only two people who had sent me a long message after Gehraiyaan.”

Alia will be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra, which is co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 27, 2024. She is also set to take the lead in a YRF spy universe film, with filming scheduled to kick off later this year.