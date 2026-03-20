All box office records Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 broke on day 1 with earth-shattering ₹240 crore start
Dhurandhar 2 registered the second-biggest opening for any Indian film and broke all existing Bollywood box office records.
The splendid start Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar The Revenge has had at the box office globally has ensured the film is a roaring success on its first day itself. The film earned ₹145 crore net domestically and ₹240 crore gross worldwide on day 1, one of the highest in Indian cinema history. Along the way, the Ranveer Singh-starrer broke several records in both Bollywood and pan-India.
A look at some of the major records that Dhurandhar 2 absolutely obliterated:
Highest worldwide opening for a Bollywood film
Dhurandhar 2 earned ₹240 crore gross worldwide on day, on the back of a manic day 1 and record-breaking paid previews. This includes an overseas collection of almost $9.5 million. The previous mark was ₹129 crore, set by Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan in 2023. It is also the second-biggest opening for any Indian film, behind only Pushpa 2’s ₹274-crore start in 2024.
Highest domestic opening for a Bollywood film
In India, Dhurandhar 2 earned ₹145 crore (including ₹43 crore in paid previews). Again, this is the record opening for a Hindi film, beating Jawan’s ₹75 crore mark. Here too, the spy thriller is only behind Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, which earned ₹164 crore net at the box office upon release.
Highest collections from premieres for an Indian film
Dhurandhar 2 collected ₹ 43 crore net in India and ₹75 crore gross worldwide from its paid previews on Wednesday. This is a new Indian record, beating the mark of Pawan Kalyan’s OG, which earned ₹25 crore last year.
Highest single-day collection for a Bollywood film
Even after discounting its paid previews, Dhurandhar 2 had a manic Thursday. On the day, the film earned ₹102 crore net in India. This is the most any Bollywood film has earned in a single day. The previous record belonged to Jawan, which earned ₹80 crore on its first Sunday (day 4).
Fastest entrant in the 100-crore club for a Hindi film
The 100-crore club was established when Aamir Khan’s Ghajini became the first Indian film to collect ₹100 crore net in India. Dhurandhar 2 reached that milestone on its opening day, becoming the first Hindi film to do so. Previously, films such as Pathaan, Animal, Jawan, and Stree 2 had reached the mark in two days each.
Joint fastest to ₹200 crore for an Indian film
Dhurandhar 2 took just one day to cross ₹200 crore gross worldwide. This is the joint fastest for any Indian film. Previously, Baahubali 2, RRR, and Pushpa 2 also achieved the feat on their respective release days.
Most tickets sold hourly on BookMyShow for an Indian film
On Friday, Dhurandhar 2 set a benchmark, selling 25 lakh tickets across India on various platforms and through spot booking. BookMyShow, India’s largest online ticketing platform, was particularly busy. At one point, 1.47 lakh tickets for Dhurandhar 2 were booked on the platform in just one hour. This broke the previous record of 1.45 lakh set by Pushpa 2.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.