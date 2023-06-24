All India Cine Workers Association writes to Amit Shah, demands FIR on Adipurush makers Om Raut and Manoj Muntashir

The recent patch of controversies surrounding Om Raut's Adipurush does not seem to end. On Saturday, All India Cine Workers Association wrote to the union home minister Amit Shah demanding registration of a case against the makers of the movie for 'hurting religious sentiments' and its continued efforts to 'make money selling discounted tickets across the multiplexes.' The letter demanded an FIR against Adipurush director Om Raut, co-writer Manoj Muntasir and the producers of the film. (Also read: Order ban of Adipurush screening: All India Cine Workers' body writes to PM, demands FIR against Om Raut-Manoj Muntashir) Adipurush stars Prabhas in the lead as Raghava.

Adipurush controversy

From bad VFX to unacceptable dialogues, Adipurush has received backlash from across the country. The criticism even prompted the makers to revise the dialogues of a certain scene in the film featuring Bajrang (based on Hanuman) saying, “Kapda tere baap ka," to “Kapda teri Lanka ka..."

FIR on Adipurush makers

According to news agency ANI, the letter read, "This letter is to draw your attention towards a Movie called Adipurush which was released on 16th June 2023 in the theatres across India, have been Hurting the Sentiments of Hindu religion and the people who belief and pray Bhagwan Ram, Maa Sita and Ram sevak Bhagwan hanuman, the Movie running in the theatres continues to depict the image of Bhagwan Ram and entire Ramayan and the producers also want to make money selling discounted tickets across the Multiplexes, which will send a wrong message about our learning and faith the Ramayan, the Makers T-Series and the producers, Writer Manoj Muntasir, and director Om Raut have made a mockery of Ramayan by twisting the dialogues , the costumes and the story line (characters which sounds unacceptable to anybody and everybody."

The letter also stated, "We are requesting you to lodge an FIR against the director Makers of Adipurush Movie the producers Bhushan Kumar T-Series and others, the director Om Raut and the writer Manoj Muntasir Shukla."

More on Adipurush

Produced by T-Series, Adipurush is an interpretation of Ramayana, directed by Om Raut, that stars Prabhas as Raghav (based on Rama), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita), Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana), Sunny Singh as Lakshman and Devdutta Nage as Bajrang. It released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada last week on June 16. It released in theatres last week in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil.

