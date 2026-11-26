Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) has emerged as one of Bollywood's most popular horror-comedy franchises, delivering hits such as Stree, Stree 2 and Munjya. Varun Dhawan-starrer Bhediya is also part of the universe, but the film has developed a fan following of its own. Ever since its release in 2022, fans have been waiting for a sequel. Their wait may finally be nearing an end, as writer-director Amar Kaushik has now confirmed that Bhediya 2 is in the works.

Amar Kaushik announces Bhediya 2

Amar Kaushik has confirmed that Varun Dhawan's Bhediya 2 will soon arrive in theatres. more less

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Taking to Instagram, Amar shared a video showing the beloved Bhediya entering his office and wreaking havoc. The angry werewolf is seen taking on its full form, destroying his study table and laptop. Amar shared the video to mark four years of Bhediya. In the caption, he hinted at the sequel, while also acknowledging that the writing process was taking time. He wrote, "Bhediya not very happy with how long his writing is taking …. Kya kare? Coming soon Bhediya uncle."

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{{^usCountry}} Fans were excited by Amar's post, with many expressing their eagerness to see the sequel. One comment read, "Waiting for Bhediya 2." Another fan wrote, "Please write the film fast." One more comment read, "When will the film come?" Another user commented, "We have been waiting for this for a very long time. You need to listen to him and get a goated story going on." About Bhediya {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans were excited by Amar's post, with many expressing their eagerness to see the sequel. One comment read, "Waiting for Bhediya 2." Another fan wrote, "Please write the film fast." One more comment read, "When will the film come?" Another user commented, "We have been waiting for this for a very long time. You need to listen to him and get a goated story going on." About Bhediya {{/usCountry}}

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Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya was released in theatres on November 25, 2022. The horror comedy stars Varun Dhawan as Bhaskar, a road construction contractor who is bitten by a wolf while working in the forests of Arunachal Pradesh. He soon begins undergoing a mysterious transformation into a werewolf. Kriti Sanon plays Anika, a veterinarian who helps him understand what is happening to him.

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The film also features Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal and Paalin Kabak in key roles. Written by Niren Bhatt and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film drew inspiration from local folklore and combined supernatural elements with comedy and environmental themes.

Since the MHCU films are interconnected, Bhediya features appearances by characters from Stree and Varun also made a cameo appearance in Stree 2 as Bhediya. The announcement of its sequel has therefore raised expectations among fans who are eager to see how the film's story will shape up the universe.