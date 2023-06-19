Ameesha Patel speaks for first time on cheque bounce case, says complaint ‘filed with ulterior purposes’

Actor Ameesha Patel, who was recently granted bail in the cheque bounce case, has broken her silence in the matter. In a new interview, Ameesha said that the 'false complaint was filed with ulterior purposes'. Talking about Jharkhand-based film producer Ajay Kumar Singh, Ameesha alleged that he 'spread an environment of bias by creating a public spectacle'. (Also Read | Ahead of Gadar 2, Ameesha Patel surrenders in cheque bounce case, granted bail) A case of fraud and cheque bounce was filed against Ameesha Patel.

Ameesha had surrendered before the court

On Saturday, Ameesha surrendered before the Ranchi Civil Court in connection with the cheque bounce case. Senior division judge DN Shukla granted Ameesha bail and asked her to appear before the court personally again on June 21. The case dates back to 2018 when Ajay Kumar Singh had registered a case of fraud and cheque bounce against Ameesha.

Ameesha on the case

As quoted by Zoom, Ameesha said, “I am inundated with messages from my fans and well-wishers, regarding certain matters at Ranchi. I have since the inception of the case maintained gracefully silent that I choose to continue to keep and respectfully let the law take its due course. It is unfortunate that my silence, dignity and respect for the system has been taken advantage of by Mr Ajay from Ranchi, who has chosen to spread an environment of bias by creating a public spectacle and to make himself famous at my expense, of what is otherwise due legal process.”

She also added, "The judicial system will finally handle the false complaint that was filed with ulterior purposes. The Honourable Supreme Court has halted the proceedings for fraud and breach of trust because it is seeing it through as it should."

What happened in the cheque bounce case?

According to the complaint, Ajay had transferred ₹2.5 crore to the actor's bank account for the production of a movie titled Desi Magic. Ameesha, however, did not proceed with the film later. She sent a cheque of ₹2.50 crore but it had bounced. As reported by news agency PTI, the Supreme Court in August 2022 stayed criminal proceedings for the offence of cheating and criminal breach of trust against her in connection with summons issued by the trial court in Jharkhand.

The top court had, however, said proceedings for offences punishable under Section 138 (cheque bounce) of the Negotiable Instruments Act can continue in accordance with the law. The Supreme Court's order came on an appeal filed by Ameesha against the May 5, 2022, order of the Jharkhand High Court. It dismissed the plea seeking quashing and setting aside of the order by the trial court in Ranchi, in connection with a complaint against her.

Ameesha's upcoming film

The actor will be seen in Gadar 2, helmed by Anil Sharma. The film also stars Sunny Deol, and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. It is all set to hit the theatres on August 11. Gadar 2 hints that the story begins right from where the story ended in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Gadar 2 will clash with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

