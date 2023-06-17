Ahead of Gadar 2, Ameesha Patel surrenders in cheque bounce case, granted bail

Amid the promotions of her upcoming film Gadar 2, actor Ameesha Patel surrendered before Ranchi Civil Court in connection with a 2018 cheque bounce case on Saturday. The court granted her conditional bail soon after, as reported by ANI. Also read: Fans hail Sunny Deol as he dances to Main Nikla Gaddi Leke at Karan Deol's sangeet: ‘Itna energy dekh ke main thak gaya’ Ameesha Patel poses for a picture at the grand premiere of the re-release of the film Gadar : Ek Prem Katha.(ANI)

As per the news agency, Ameesha has been asked to physically appear before the court on June 21. She is currently gearing up to make her silver screen comeback with Gadar 2, co-starring Sunny Deol. The film picks up from the ending of Gadar in which Sunny played Tara Singh and Ameesha plays his love interest Sakina. It will release in theatres on August 11.

Ameesha Patel leaves after appearing before a Ranchi court in connection with a cheque bounce case.(PTI)

Ameesha Patel's cheque bounce case

According to ANI, Ameesha was in Ranchi to attend a programme at Harmu Ground in 2018 where she met businessman Ajay Kumar Singh and discussed with him the financing of a film. He owns Lovely World Entertainment and invested in the filmmaking project. Since the film did not release at all, he demanded Ameesha to return his money. She returned the ₹2.50 crore amount through cheque but the cheque bounced.

In November 2021, Ameesha was in the headlines for a similar reason when her cheque of ₹32.25 lakh to UTF Telefilms bounced.

Ameesha's birthday celebration in Mumbai

However, the case has not dampened her spirits at all. She celebrated her 47th birthday on June 9. On Saturday, she shared a video of her yet another birthday celebration. Sharing a video in which she cut a cake with people who sang ‘happy birthday’ for her, she wrote, “Mumbai … birthday celebrations continue.. Thank u everyone for the belated bday celebrations and all the sweet efforts made by everyone to make it so special.”

Ameesha announces digital release of Gadar

On Saturday, the digital premiere of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in 4K with Dolby Atmos was also announced. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the epic tale of love, patriotism, courage and hardships starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma and late actor – Amrish Puri is now streaming in 4K resolution. Sharing the poster of the film, Ameesha wrote on Instagram, “Gadar 1 … the newly remastered version now available to rent only on @zee5.”

