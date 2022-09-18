Sunny Deol on Gadar 2: 'We mess things up while doing part 2, but I am confident about the film'

Sunny Deol has said that filmmakers often mess up while making sequels of their films, but added that he is confident about the second part of his popular film, Gadar Ek Prem Katha. The film, which is currently under production, is set to release next year. (Also read: Sunny Deol on film reviews affecting box office collections)

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar Ek Prem Katha also featured Amrish Puri and Ameesha Patel in important roles. The 2001 release was one of the highest-grossing films in Bollywood history at that time. The sequel comes over two decades after the original. The director has already shot a portion of the upcoming film in Lucknow.

Sunny told Pinkvilla in an interview, “We mess things up while doing part two. If the writing is good, we must do a part two, but we shouldn’t make it just for the sake of it. I am very confident about the film. Whomever I meet want to see something and we are giving them that in Gadar Ek Prem Katha. We resume shooting in October and wrap it up by December. It will be an early 2023 release."

The actor also wished that the producers re-release Gadar Ek Prem Katha in theatres. “I think they should put that out again on the big screen so that today’s generation can see the film and judge for themselves what it (the euphoria) was,” he told the entertainment portal.

Talking about Gadar 2, filmmaker Anil Sharma recently told Hindustan Times in an interview, "We have worked with the same cast and characters Tara Singh (Sunny), Sakina (Amisha) and Jeete (Utkarsh Sharma). The story too has progressed 22 years ahead. My son (Utkarsh) has grown from a kid to a youngster so it’s a natural progression for everyone. For the new audience it will be a new film and for old timers it’s a sequel.”

Sunny is currently promoting is upcoming film with Dulquer Salmaan, R Balki's Chup. Chup also stars Pooja Bhatt and and Shreya Dhanwanthary. It is being touted as a homage to master filmmaker Guru Dutt and his 1959 classic Kaagaz Ke Phool.

Apart from Chup, he also has Apne 2 and Soorya in the pipleline. Soorya is likely to be a Hindi remake of the Malayalam crime thriller Joseph.

