Apne 2: Karan Deol joins family franchise with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, see motion poster

bollywood

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 12:32 IST

The Deol family, including actors Sunny and Bobby Deol, on Monday, announced the sequel to their much-loved family-drama Apne. The sequel will see three generations of the Deol family working together on screen for the first time as it stars legendary actor Dharmendra, his actor sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, and grandson Karan Deol.

The announcement was made on social media by both Sunny and Bobby Deol with a brief motion poster. “With the blessings of Babaji and your love, all of us will be seen together, again. Feeling blessed to get a chance to work with my father, brother again this time with my son. #Apne2, in cinemas Diwali 2021,” the actor said.

Babaji ke aashirwaad aur aapke pyaar ki wajah se aaj hum vapas ek sath nazar aayenge. Feeling blessed to get a chance to work with my father, brother again this time with my son. #Apne2, in cinemas Diwali 2021 pic.twitter.com/XqfLJue01K — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) November 30, 2020

Karan, who made his debut with his father’s directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019, said Apne 2 will be special as he is collaborating with his family. “On the auspicious day of #GuruNanak Jayanti, elated to announce #Apne2! Releasing Diwali 2021! This ones going to be extra special. Thank you so much @anilsharma_dir sir and @deepakmukut sir for making this possible,” he wrote on Instagram.

Directed by Anil Sharma, the second instalment of the film will be produced by Deepak Mukut. The film will go on floors in March 2021 and will release around Diwali 2021. The film that revolves around the importance of family bonds, Apne is a sports drama that was released in 2007. It starred Dharmendra Deol, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Shilpa Shetty and Katrina Kaif.

Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby reunited for the comedy Yamla Pagla Deewana in 2011. They also featured in two more films in the franchise -- Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 (2013) and Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se in 2018.