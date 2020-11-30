e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Apne 2: Karan Deol joins family franchise with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, see motion poster

Apne 2: Karan Deol joins family franchise with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, see motion poster

Three generations of Deol family are all set to star in Apne 2. Dharmendra will be joined by sons Sunny and Bobby, and grandson Karan Deol.

bollywood Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 12:32 IST
Agencies
Apne 2 will star Karan Deol with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.
The Deol family, including actors Sunny and Bobby Deol, on Monday, announced the sequel to their much-loved family-drama Apne. The sequel will see three generations of the Deol family working together on screen for the first time as it stars legendary actor Dharmendra, his actor sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, and grandson Karan Deol.

The announcement was made on social media by both Sunny and Bobby Deol with a brief motion poster. “With the blessings of Babaji and your love, all of us will be seen together, again. Feeling blessed to get a chance to work with my father, brother again this time with my son. #Apne2, in cinemas Diwali 2021,” the actor said.

 
 

Karan, who made his debut with his father’s directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019, said Apne 2 will be special as he is collaborating with his family. “On the auspicious day of #GuruNanak Jayanti, elated to announce #Apne2! Releasing Diwali 2021! This ones going to be extra special. Thank you so much @anilsharma_dir sir and @deepakmukut sir for making this possible,” he wrote on Instagram.

Directed by Anil Sharma, the second instalment of the film will be produced by Deepak Mukut. The film will go on floors in March 2021 and will release around Diwali 2021. The film that revolves around the importance of family bonds, Apne is a sports drama that was released in 2007. It starred Dharmendra Deol, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Shilpa Shetty and Katrina Kaif.

Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby reunited for the comedy Yamla Pagla Deewana in 2011. They also featured in two more films in the franchise -- Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 (2013) and Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se in 2018.

