Sunny Deol on whether reviews affect films' box office collections: ‘Cinegoer is not looking at the review’

Sunny Deol will soon be seen in Chup: Revenge of the Artist alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary. The R Balki directorial will be released on September 23. Sunny, who has been busy with the film’s promotions, was recently asked if critic reviews affected him and whether these reviews had any kind of impact on the prospects of a film and its box office numbers. Also read: Chup Revenge of the Artist trailer is a homage to Guru Dutt

Sunny's upcoming film, Chup: Revenge of the Artist, is touted as a psychopath thriller. It is said that the film is a homage to late filmmaker Guru Dutt and his 1959 classic Kaagaz Ke Phool. The film, starring Guru Dutt and Waheeda Rehman in the lead, was subjected to severe criticism upon its release and was only later resurrected as a classic.

Now, Sunny Deol has spoken about how critics have the right to say good or bad things about films and actors. "I think they are doing their job, whatever they have to do, like we are acting, and they have the rights to say good-bad about us. And like I said earlier on, when we come into this field, we get very touchy and emotional and get angry about it and slowly you understand not to take that seriously," Sunny told Pinkvilla.

While speaking on whether movie reviews by critics had any kind of an impact on the box office collections of a film, Sunny said, "I don't think it is that much of a thing because I feel actual (a) cinegoer is not looking at the review. He sees the trailer and wants to go to the cinema hall and come out for that intoxication, and that's why a viewer watches a film and not why somebody else says, and it can be gauged from the trailer. That's the beauty of cinema."

Chup: Revenge of the Artist is an attempt to explore the trauma of an artiste, who is judged after presenting a creation in public, as per filmmaker R Balki. In a recent interview, he told news agency PTI, “For me, (it) was about sensitivity towards artistes. Guru Dutt sahab (sir) is one of the greatest artistes who suffered from wrong criticism. Now the same community, all of us are calling Kaagaz Ke Phool a ‘masterpiece’. It’s ironic. How much that person must have been hurt at that point of time?”

