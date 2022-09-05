Chup Revenge Of The Artist trailer: Homage to Guru Dutt's Kaagaz Ke Phool revolves around a 'film critics killer'

The trailer of Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol-starrer Chup: Revenge Of The Artist was released on Monday. The film is touted as a romantic psychopath thriller and is a homage to filmmaker Guru Dutt and his 1959 classic Kaagaz Ke Phool. The film also stars Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary. Also Read: Chup Revenge of the Artist teaser: Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan star in R Balki's intriguing ode to Guru Dutt. Watch

The trailer starts with Sunny saying, “So we have a new kind of serial killer, who is giving stars to the people who give others stars. Critics.” Shots of Dulquer and Shreya romancing along with a gruesome shot of a man killed with one star engraved on his head starts playing. A man with a cryptic voice says, "A film is a director's baby. How can you rape someone's kid?" In another scene, Shreya says, "To feel alive you need cinema."

In the later half of the trailer, they talk about Guru Dutt's film Kaagaz ke Phool, and the voice over saying, “Unki sabse badi film Kaagaz Ke Phool ko critics ne trash kar diya (Guru Dutt's biggest film Kaagaz Ke Phool got trashed by the critics). He got so depressed that he never made a film after that," starts playing in the background. Kaagaz Ke Phool's song Yeh Duniya Agar Mil Bhi Jaaye Toh then starts playing in the background with various shots of a bouquet of papers (reference to Kaagaz Ke Phool), Sunny running with a gun and more starts playing in.

Directed by R Balki, the film is all set to hit the theatres on September 23. The screenplay and dialogues of the film have been co-written by Balki and critic-turned-writer Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani. With music by composer Amit Trivedi and Vishal Sinha credited as the film's director of photography (DOP), Chup: Revenge Of The Artist is co-produced by Pranab Kapadia and Anirudh Sharma.

