Chup Revenge of the Artist teaser: Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan star in R Balki's intriguing ode to Guru Dutt. Watch

The official teaser of Chup: Revenge Of The Artist was released by the film's makers on Saturday. The R Balki film is being described as an 'ode' to Guru Dutt, and its teaser was shared on the late filmmaker's 58th death anniversary. The teaser showed the first glimpse of Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, and Shreya Dhanwanthary from the film. Also Read| Guru Dutt's Kaagaz Ke Phool: Painting glamour world's tragedy on silver screen

Dulquer Salmaan took to his Twitter account to share the teaser, and captioned it, "You are an aspiration and inspiration to us all, here’s to you Guru Dutt ji! #ChupRevengeOfTheArtist." Shreya Dhanwanthary also shared the teaser, and wrote, "Here's to remembering Guru Dutt ji, the one who gave us the sweetest smelling Kaagaz Ke Phool #ChupRevengeOfTheArtist.” Amitabh Bachchan also shared the teaser on Twitter.

The teaser video started with Dulquer singing ‘happy birthday’ to the tune of Geeta Dutt’s song Waqt Ne Kiya Kya Haseen Sitam from Guru Dutt’s 1959 film Kaagaz Ke Phool. He sang the song as he cut newspapers to create flowers and then a bouquet out of them. He then presented his gift to Shreya, whose voice in the background said, “Guru Dutt ke birthday pe kaagaz ke phool. Kaagaz Ke Phool (the film) ko us waqt bahot criticise kiya tha na (Flowers made of paper on Guru Dutt’s birthday. Kaagaz Ke Phool was criticised a lot in after its release, right)?”

Sunny Deol also appears in the teaser for a few seconds, before someone shouts ‘chup’ (shut up). Four red stars appear on the screen, which bleed on the film’s title, while the original Waqt Ne Kiya Kya Haseen Sitam starts playing.

The film is a psychological thriller written and directed by R Balki. The filmmaker has called it an ‘ode’ to Guru, who died at the age of 39 on October 10, 1964. Balki said in a statement last year, "Chup is an ode to the sensitive artist, and Guru Dutt is right on top of that list. I have had the story for a long time and I am glad we finally wrote it and are almost done filming it.” The teaser said that the film, which also stars Pooja Bhatt, is ‘coming soon.’

