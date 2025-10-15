Amid court battle, Priya Sachdev pens note on Sunjay Kapur's birth anniversary, includes Karisma Kapoor’s kids in it too

Priya Sachdev grew emotional on the birth anniversary of her late husband Sunjay Kapur and shared a heartfelt tribute video on her Instagram. The video featured the entire family, including Karisma Kapoor’s children, amid the ongoing inheritance dispute. Priya Sachdev has shared a video tribute for Sanjay Kapur.

Priya shared that she can still feel his presence “like quiet strength beside” her, and thanked him for his “eternal love”.

Priya pens a note for Sunjay

On Wednesday, Priya took to Instagram to pen a note which started with a quote from the Bhagavad Gita which read, “Whatever action a great man performs, others follow. Whatever path he walks, the world pursues. He who lives with purpose and love never perishes, For the divine dwells in all who serve with devotion.”

Priya mentioned that Sunjay took strength from these words, writing, “You lived these words without ever needing to speak them. You led with kindness, not command. You built with courage, not pride. You gave without expecting, because giving was your nature”.

She added, “I watched you move through storms with grace, carry burdens with calm, and turn every challenge into purpose. You never spoke of faith, you lived it. You believed in doing, not declaring. Even now, your presence feels like quiet strength beside me. In the laughter of our son. In the walls you built with vision. In the stillness of evenings where I feel your peace.”

Priya shared, “They say a great man’s actions guide the world, but for me, your greatest act was how you loved, selflessly and completely. Some souls don’t depart; they expand. You are everywhere, yet still right here. My Sunjay, I know you are watching over me. Happy Birthday, J. (infinity and dove emoji).”

The video was a montage of joyful moments Priya shared with Sunjay, spanning from their wedding and celebrating Karwa Chauth, to dancing happily with their son, spending quality time with the whole family, and enjoying vacations together.

While Karisma does not appear in the montage, her children are featured. Priya also included photos of herself with her mother-in-law, Rani.

More from the video

The video also features Sunjay’s narration where he is seen talking about being a father and a husband.

“I'm here to protect my family. I'm here to make sure I pass on the right values to my children and to my family, and to continue to uphold a certain vision for growth, for honesty, trust, and love and respect,” Sunjay said.

The video ends with a clip of Priya where she is seen with folded hands in front of a photograph of Sunjay in the background.

“My Sunjay, you taught us how to visualise and dream big. To believe in ourself in continuous self improvement. That was your mantra. To do our duties and Dharma. Your vision will always be alive. You will always stay in motion. You are the best husband, father, friend, and human being I know. Thank you for your eternal love,” a visibly emotional Priya said.

About Sunjay’s estate dispute case

Meanwhile, Priya has been dragged to court by Karisma Kapoor’s kids, Samaira and Kiaan, with their mother, acting as their legal guardian, accusing her of forging the will. They have questioned the authenticity of his will.

They are claiming that their late father had 'repeatedly assured' them of their share, which was eventually absent in his final will. The suit was filed after Priya, at a July 30 family meeting, presented a will allegedly executed on March 21. The case is currently being heard at the Delhi High Court, with both parties leveling multiple allegations against each other.

Sunjay Kapur, the chairman of Sona Comstar, a leading auto parts manufacturer, died in June in London while playing a polo match. Sunjay was married to Karisma from 2003-2016. They have two kids together: Samaira and Kiaan. Sunjay married Priya in 2017.